Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: MI vs LSG playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

IPL 2025: MI vs LSG playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) playing 11 prediction: LSG expected to add extra pacer for MI clash at Wankhede

MI vs LSG

MI vs LSG

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a crucial mid-table clash on Sunday, April 27, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Both teams are locked at 10 points each after nine games and are separated only by net run rate. 
 
MI, riding a four-match winning streak, are peaking at the right time with Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Trent Boult all finding top form. Rohit’s controlled aggression has paid dividends, with two explosive half-centuries recently. Suryakumar and Tilak Varma have regained fluency, while Pandya continues to shine as an all-rounder. 
 
 
LSG will rely heavily on their overseas trio — Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, and Aiden Markram — who have been central to their success. Bowling smartly rather than intimidatingly, LSG will lean on Shardul Thakur’s local knowledge and Digvesh Rathi’s breakthrough season to counter MI's momentum. The harsh Mumbai heat could add another layer to this intense battle.

Also Read

KKR vs PBKS Playing 11

IPL 2025: KKR vs PBKS Playing 11, KKR batters vs PBKS bowlers matchups

Pitch report for KKR vs PBKS

IPL 2025: KKR vs PBKS pitch report, highest score, stats of Eden Gardens

KKR vs PBKS

IPL 2025: KKR vs PBKS playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

KKR vs PBKS broadcast details

IPL 2025: KKR vs PBKS live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

KKR vs PBKS head-to-head

IPL 2025: KKR vs PBKS head-to-head, Kolkata weather forecast, toss stats

 
IPL 2025: MI vs LSG playing 11 (probables)
 
Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probables): Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur
 
Impact players: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz
 
Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probables): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan
 
Impact players: Ayush Badoni, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh
 
MI vs LSG head-to-head in Indian Premier League
  • Total matches played: 6
  • MI won: 1
  • LSG won: 5
  • No result: 0
Squads of both teams
 
MI squad: 
Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur
 
LSG squad: 
Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph, Mitchell Marsh, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni

IPL 2025 Match 45 on April 27: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants live toss, MI vs LSG telecast and streaming details

Which teams will clash in the afternoon match on April 27 (Sunday) in IPL 2025? 
Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will clash in the afternoon match of IPL 2025 on April 27 (Sunday).
 
What is the venue of the Mumbai vs Lucknow IPL 2025 match? 
Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.
 
When will the live toss for the MI vs LSG match take place? 
The live toss for the MI vs LSG match will take place at 3:00 PM IST on April 27.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match? 
The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.
 
How to watch the live streaming of today’s MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match in India? 
The live streaming of MI vs LSG will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.
 

More From This Section

Ravi Bishnoi

IPL 2025: We need to have big heart, it's a batter's game now - Bishnoi

Pollard

IPL 2025: We always backed Rohit, knew he would come back - Kieron Pollard

MS Dhoni

IPL 2025: MS Dhoni calls for change after CSK's seventh loss of the season

Mohammad Shami vs CSK

IPL 2025: Mohammed Shami betters his unique record vs CSK at Chepauk

Fleming CSK

IPL 2025: Tough to say CSK nailed it in the auction - Stephen Fleming

Topics : Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Lucknow Super Giants T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayRIL Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon