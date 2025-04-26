IPL 2025: KKR vs PBKS live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is hosting Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a high-voltage IPL 2025 clash today6, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and confidently opts to bat first.
Both teams have had opposite results this season after eight matches played. While KKR have won three and lost five matches, PBKS have won five and lost three. Now, with the race to the playoffs heating up, neither team would want to concede a slip-up which can ultimately cost them a spot in the final four.
The match will also be interesting for the fact that Shreyas Iyer, who will be leading the PBKS side on Saturday, was the one who led KKR to their first IPL title after 10 years in 2024, making it a match filled with emotions for fans of both sides.
But before the on-field action begins, here is how you can catch every ball of this crucial encounter. Check out all the live broadcast and streaming details below.
IPL 2025 KKR vs PBKS broadcast details
|IPL 2025: KKR vs PBKS broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch KKR vs PBKS in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings take place in IPL 2025?
The KKR vs PBKS match is scheduled for Saturday, April 26.
What is the venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2025?
The match between KKR and PBKS will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
What time will the toss take place for the KKR vs PBKS match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the match between KKR and PBKS will be held at 7:00 PM IST.
When will the match start?
The KKR vs PBKS match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 26.
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
The match between KKR and PBKS will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
Where to live stream the KKR vs PBKS match live in India?
The match between KKR and PBKS will be streamed live on JioHotstar via the app and website.