Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 05:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Can RCB turn second-place finish into their first-ever title win?

IPL 2025: Can RCB turn second-place finish into their first-ever title win?

Only once has a third-placed team won the IPL under the playoff system. Sunrisers Hyderabad achieved this feat in 2016

RCB after win vs LSG in their last league game of IPL 2025

RCB after win vs LSG in their last league game of IPL 2025 (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Since the introduction of the playoff format in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2011, the league stage standings have significantly influenced a team's journey to the final. The top two teams benefit from a double chance to reach the final, while the third- and fourth-placed teams face a more arduous path. Historically, teams finishing second have had remarkable success, often translating their league position into a spot in the final and, in many cases, clinching the title. As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured the second position in the 2025 season, they aim to continue this trend and capture their maiden IPL title. But before that let's see how teams finishing at top four positions at the points table have performed over the years. 
 
 
First-place finish 
Teams finishing at the top of the league stage have clinched the IPL title five times under the playoff format. Notably, the Mumbai Indians (MI) secured championships in 2017, 2019 and 2020 after topping the table. However, finishing first doesn't guarantee success; for instance, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) topped the table in 2011 but lost in the final to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
 
Second-place finish – 8 titles 

Also Read

Jitesh Sharma

Tom Moody calls Jitesh's innings vs LSG the highlight of IPL 2025 so far

IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Punjab vs Bengaluru

IPL 2025, Qualifier 1: RCB vs PBKS Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

IPL 2025

IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 schedule: Teams, live match time, streaming, telecast

Pant

IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant takes back Mankad appeal by Digvesh Rathi vs RCB

RCB vs KKR

LSG vs RCB HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: RCB qualify to the top 2; beat LSG by 6 wickets in Lucknow

The second spot has proven to be a golden position, yielding eight IPL titles. CSK has notably capitalised on this, winning in 2011, 2018 and 2021 after finishing second. The playoff format offers the second-placed team two opportunities to reach the final, often proving advantageous.
 
Third-place finish – 1 title 
Only once has a third-placed team won the IPL under the playoff system. Sunrisers Hyderabad achieved this feat in 2016, which was surprising against RCB, who finished second that season at the points table.
 
Fourth-place finish – never won 
No team finishing fourth in the league stage has ever won the IPL title under the playoff format. The path from fourth place to the championship is arduous, requiring consecutive wins against higher-ranked opponents.

2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – can they break the final barrier?

In the 2025 IPL season, RCB secured the second position in the league stage. Historically, this position has been favourable, with second-placed teams reaching the final every time since the playoff format's inception. RCB aims to continue this trend and, more importantly, clinch their maiden IPL title. However, they need more than just a second-place finish — they will need all their players to continue their form, as every team in the playoffs of IPL 2025 has a strong squad backing their chances.

More From This Section

Pant

Rishabh Pant's Class was obvious from the start, says LSG coach Zaheer Khan

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant plans short break before England series for mental rest

IPL

IPL 2025 points table: MI, PBKS, RCB, GT rankings; Top batters and bowlers

IPL 2025

IPL 2025 Playoffs teams, schedule, venues, live streaming & telecast

Ekana Stadium

Highest successful run chase at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow in IPL history

Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon