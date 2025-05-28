Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tom Moody calls Jitesh's innings vs LSG the highlight of IPL 2025 so far

Jitesh Sharma's extraordinary knock against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday was easily the innings of the season 2025 by a stretch, gushed former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody.

Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Stand-in skipper Jitesh pulled off a stunning 33-ball unbeaten 85 that carried his team Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the IPL Qualifier 1.

When Jitesh arrived at the crease at the fall of Virat Kohli, RCB still needed 105 off 52 balls in a daunting chase of 228.

Before Tuesday, Jitesh had not hit a half-century in IPL and when he did, he did it in style and produced a knock which will be talked about for time to come.

 

Swinging like a pro, he sent the ball soaring over the ropes six times apart from hitting eight boundaries during his stay.

"The innings is, for me, the innings of the IPL this season by a stretch. We've seen some great knocks from young and old, but this one, wow, quite remarkable," Moody told Cricinfo.

"The team was totally against it backs against the wall, Kohli in the sheds, (Phil) Salt in the sheds. There was significant headwind, but he just ignored it all and just took the game apart.

"He not only took the game apart, he played smartly, just the way he went about it was like he'd been there and done it before many, many times," the Australian said.

Jitesh and Mayank Agarawal added 107 for the unconquered fifth wicket to eke out a memorable victory.

His effort overshadowed LSG skipper Rishabh Pant's 61-ball 118 that had led the hosts to 227 for three.

Topics : Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: May 28 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

