IPL 2025 Retention: Mumbai Indians' retained, released players; full list

Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions, have locked in five key players ahead of the 2025 auction, ensuring their core quartet remains intact. Jasprit Bumrah leads the retention list with a substantial Rs 18 crore allocation, underscoring his value as a strike bowler.
Close behind, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Rohit Sharma have been retained with nearly equal amounts, each receiving around Rs 16.3 crore, solidifying their pivotal roles in the side. Rising star Tilak Varma joins the ranks with the fifth retention spot, securing Rs 8 crore as the team’s emerging talent.
With this core in place, Mumbai Indians look set to enter IPL 2025 with a blend of experience, firepower, and fresh talent.
Mumbai Indians retained players
- Jasprit Bumrah: Rs 18 crore
- Suryakumar Yadav: Rs 16.35 crore
- Hardik Pandya: Rs 16:35 crore
- Rohit Sharma: Rs 16:30 crore
- Tilak Varma: Rs 8 crore
|Mumbai Indians' full list of released players
|Player
|Nationality
|Role
|Price
|Ishan Kishan
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 15,25,00,000
|Tim David
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 8,25,00,000
|Dewald Brevis
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹ 3,00,00,000
|Riley Meredith
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 1,00,00,000
|Arjun Tendulkar
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 30,00,000
|Anmolpreet Singh
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 20,00,000
|Hrithik Shokeen
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Piyush Chawla
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 50,00,000
|Nehal Wadhera
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Vishnu Vinod
|Indian
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹ 20,00,000
|Shams Mulani
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Jason Behrendorff
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 75,00,000
|Kumar Kartikeya
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
|Akash Madhwal
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
|Romario Shepherd
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 50,00,000
|Gerald Coetzee
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 5,00,00,000
|Nuwan Thushara
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 4,80,00,000
|Dilshan Madushanka
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 4,60,00,000
|Mohammad Nabi
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 1,50,00,000
|Shreyas Gopal
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
|Shivalik Sharma
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Anshul Kamboj
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Naman Dhir
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000