Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 Retention: Mumbai Indians' retained, released players; full list

Dewald Bravis, Ishan Kishan among others have been released by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2025 auction in November end. Check full list of players released and retained, along with salary, by MI here

Mumbai Indians retentions

Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions, have locked in five key players ahead of the 2025 auction, ensuring their core quartet remains intact. Jasprit Bumrah leads the retention list with a substantial Rs 18 crore allocation, underscoring his value as a strike bowler.
 
Close behind, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Rohit Sharma have been retained with nearly equal amounts, each receiving around Rs 16.3 crore, solidifying their pivotal roles in the side. Rising star Tilak Varma joins the ranks with the fifth retention spot, securing Rs 8 crore as the team’s emerging talent.
 
With this core in place, Mumbai Indians look set to enter IPL 2025 with a blend of experience, firepower, and fresh talent. 
Mumbai Indians retained players
 
 
  • Jasprit Bumrah: Rs 18 crore
  • Suryakumar Yadav: Rs 16.35 crore
  • Hardik Pandya: Rs 16:35 crore
  • Rohit Sharma: Rs 16:30 crore
  • Tilak Varma: Rs 8 crore
       
Mumbai Indians' full list of released players
Player Nationality Role Price
Ishan Kishan Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 15,25,00,000
Tim David Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 8,25,00,000
Dewald Brevis Overseas Batsman ₹ 3,00,00,000
Riley Meredith Overseas Bowler ₹ 1,00,00,000
Arjun Tendulkar Indian All-Rounder ₹ 30,00,000
Anmolpreet Singh Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000
Hrithik Shokeen Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000
Piyush Chawla Indian Bowler ₹ 50,00,000
Nehal Wadhera Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000
Vishnu Vinod Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹ 20,00,000
Shams Mulani Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000
Jason Behrendorff Overseas Bowler ₹ 75,00,000
Kumar Kartikeya Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000
Akash Madhwal Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000
Romario Shepherd Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000
Gerald Coetzee Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 5,00,00,000
Nuwan Thushara Overseas Bowler ₹ 4,80,00,000
Dilshan Madushanka Overseas Bowler ₹ 4,60,00,000
Mohammad Nabi Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 1,50,00,000
Shreyas Gopal Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000
Shivalik Sharma Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000
Anshul Kamboj Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000
Naman Dhir Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000
 

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

