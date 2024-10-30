IPL 2025 Auction: SunRisers Hyderabad set to retain these 5 players

Travis Head and Nitish Kumar Reddy are set to be retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad as the franchise's final two capped players ahead of the 2025 IPL auction. According to ESPNcricinfo, Head is likely to be retained for INR 14 crore, while Reddy will receive INR 6 crore.
With these two players, SRH will complete its five capped retentions, securing the star players that made last season's run to the final possible for the side. These retentions however, will deduct INR 75 crore from their total INR 120 crore purse.
Earlier, ESPNcricinfo had revealed that SRH had planned to retain Heinrich Klaasen (INR 23 crore), Pat Cummins (INR 18 crore), and Abhishek Sharma (INR 14 crore). They have the option to use a Right-to-Match card to buy back one of their uncapped players at the auction. ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Auction: Here's why Delhi Capitals could retain Rishabh Pant Players set to be retained by SRH ahead of IPL 2025 auction -
Heinrich Klaasen
Pat Cummins
Abhishek Sharma
Travis Head
Nitish Reddy
October 31 is the deadline for all ten franchises to submit their retained players list. The IPL allows up to six retentions before the 2025 mega auction, with a maximum of five capped players and two uncapped players. Retentions come with set minimum purse deductions – INR 18 crore for the first player, INR 14 crore for the second, INR 11 crore for the third, INR 18 crore for the fourth, and INR 14 crore for the fifth – though teams may pay players more than these amounts. Cummins set to remain SRH skipper
Cummins is set to remain SRH's captain, having led the team, alongside coach Daniel Vettori, to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Klaasen’s retention fee of INR 23 crore, which exceeds the INR 18 crore slab for the first retained player, drew attention, and Head’s fee could raise eyebrows as well. Head had a breakthrough 2024 season, scoring 567 runs at a strike rate of 191.55 at the top of the order. He also became only the second T20 batter to score over 1000 runs in a year at an average above 40 and a strike rate exceeding 175. Big pay upgrades for Head and Reddy
Both Travis Head and Nitish Reddy will be getting a lot more money than they got last year and have proven their worth in the last season as well.
|
Travis Head IPL batting and fielding stats
|
YEAR
|
MATCHES
|
NO
|
RUNS
|
HS
|
AVG
|
BF
|
SR
|
100
|
50
|
4S
|
6S
|
CT
|
ST
|
Career
|
25
|
4
|
772
|
102
|
36.76
|
444
|
173.87
|
1
|
5
|
76
|
40
|
2
|
0
|
2024
|
15
|
1
|
567
|
102
|
40.5
|
296
|
191.55
|
1
|
4
|
64
|
32
|
0
|
0
|
2017
|
7
|
2
|
151
|
75*
|
30.2
|
108
|
139.81
|
0
|
1
|
9
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
2016
|
3
|
1
|
54
|
37
|
27
|
40
|
135
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
0
Head was one of the major factors why SRh reached the 2024 IPL final. Hig blazing knocks left the bowlers gasping for air. In 15 matches for SRH last season, Head scored 567 runs including a century and 4 fifties.
|
Nitish Reddy IPL batting and fielding stats
|
YEAR
|
MATCHES
|
NO
|
RUNS
|
HS
|
AVG
|
BF
|
SR
|
100
|
50
|
4S
|
6S
|
CT
|
ST
|
Career
|
15
|
2
|
303
|
76*
|
33.67
|
212
|
142.92
|
0
|
2
|
15
|
21
|
6
|
0
|
2024
|
13
|
2
|
303
|
76*
|
33.67
|
212
|
142.92
|
0
|
2
|
15
|
21
|
5
|
0
|
2023
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
Indian all-rounder Nitish Reddy also rose to fam last year when he helped SRH to an IPL final courtesy of his abilities with both bat and ball. He is also being considered as one of the players who will be given chances to show his abilities down under after being called up in the squad for the Australia tour in November.
|
Nitish Reddy IPL bowling stats
|
YEAR
|
MATCHES
|
BALLS
|
RUNS
|
WKTS
|
BBM
|
AVE
|
ECON
|
SR
|
4W
|
5W
|
Career
|
15
|
109
|
207
|
3
|
2/17
|
69
|
11.39
|
36.33
|
0
|
0
|
2024
|
13
|
79
|
153
|
3
|
2/17
|
51
|
11.62
|
26.33
|
0
|
0
|
2023
|
2
|
30
|
54
|
0
|
0/19
|
-
|
10.8
|
-
|
0
|
0