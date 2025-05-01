IPL 2025: Rohit-Rickelton put up 4th highest opening partnership for Mumbai

Mumbai Indians started strong in their IPL 2025 encounter agianst the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur as openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton, the double R's for the visitors fired them to 116/0 within 12 overs on a night where the pitch looked to favour the batters.
|Highest opening partnership for MI in IPL
|Partners
|Wkt
|Runs
|Out
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|DR Smith, SR Tendulkar
|1
|163*
|0/163
|2
|v RR
|Jaipur
|ST Jayasuriya, SR Tendulkar
|1
|127
|1/127
|1
|v KKR
|Gqeberha
|MEK Hussey, LMP Simmons
|1
|120
|1/120
|1
|v RR
|Ahmedabad
|Q de Kock, Ishan Kishan
|1
|116*
|0/116
|2
|v CSK
|Sharjah
|Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton
|1
|116
|0/116
|1
|v RR
|Jaipur
|PA Patel, LMP Simmons
|1
|111
|1/111
|1
|v Kings XI
|Mohali
|PA Patel, LMP Simmons
|1
|106
|1/106
|2
|v SRH
|Hyderabad
|E Lewis, SA Yadav
|1
|102
|1/102
|1
|v Daredevils
|Wankhede
|Ishan Kishan, RG Sharma
|1
|101
|1/101
|2
|v RCB
|Wankhede
|PA Patel, LMP Simmons
|1
|99
|1/99
|2
|v Kings XI
|Wankhede