IPL 2025: Rohit-Rickelton put up 4th highest opening partnership for Mumbai

IPL 2025: Rohit-Rickelton put up 4th highest opening partnership for Mumbai

Such was the onslaught by the duo, that they now share a place on the list among the highest opening partnerships for Mumbai Indians in IPL history.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
May 01 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

Mumbai Indians started strong in their IPL 2025 encounter agianst the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur as openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton, the double R's for the visitors fired them to 116/0 within 12 overs on a night where the pitch looked to favour the batters.    Such was the onslaught by the duo, that they now share a place on the list among the highest opening partnerships for Mumbai Indians in IPL history. Their 116-run stand is now the joint 4th highest partnership for the first wicket by Mumbai Indians.  While Ryan Rickelton walked back first after 38-ball 61, Rohit also lost his wicket soon after completing his half century on the night.  
Highest opening partnership for MI in IPL
Partners Wkt Runs Out Inns Opposition Ground
DR Smith, SR Tendulkar 1 163* 0/163 2 v RR Jaipur
ST Jayasuriya, SR Tendulkar 1 127 1/127 1 v KKR Gqeberha
MEK Hussey, LMP Simmons 1 120 1/120 1 v RR Ahmedabad
Q de Kock, Ishan Kishan 1 116* 0/116 2 v CSK Sharjah
Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton 1 116 0/116 1 v RR Jaipur
PA Patel, LMP Simmons 1 111 1/111 1 v Kings XI Mohali
PA Patel, LMP Simmons 1 106 1/106 2 v SRH Hyderabad
E Lewis, SA Yadav 1 102 1/102 1 v Daredevils Wankhede
Ishan Kishan, RG Sharma 1 101 1/101 2 v RCB Wankhede
PA Patel, LMP Simmons 1 99 1/99 2 v Kings XI Wankhede
 

Rohit Sharma Indian Premier League

May 01 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

