IPL 2025: RR vs MI Playing 11, RR batters vs MI bowlers matchups

Santner could miss the next game for Mumbai due to injury again, but that won't trouble the MI side, who have some lethal options to fill any spot.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 12:55 PM IST
A sensational knock by 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has reignited hope for Rajasthan Royals in the TATA IPL 2025 as they take on high flying Mumbai Indians in their next game at home. Although the team remains in a precarious position, sitting 8th on the points table, their emphatic victory over Gujarat Titans has likely boosted their morale. To stay in contention for the playoffs, RR must win all their remaining fixtures. 
 
Match number 50 of the season between RR and MI is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. For RR, this is a do-or-die situation — a loss here would effectively end their playoff hopes.
 
 
The Royals will need to bring their A-game, as Mumbai Indians are on a remarkable run. After a shaky start to the season, MI have now strung together five straight wins and climbed to second place on the leaderboard. A victory in Jaipur could push them to the top of the standings. With momentum on their side, MI will be a formidable opponent, making this contest a thrilling one to watch.
 
Riyan Parag captaincy record in IPL

Matches: 6
Wins: 2
Losses: 4
Tied: 0
Win percentage: 33.33
 
Hardik Pandya captaincy record in IPL 2025
Matches: 10
Wins: 6
Losses: 4
N/R: 0
Win percentage: 60
 
RR playing 11 vs MI (probable)
 
Rajasthan would like to ride on their last win and hope that they can outwit the visitors, MI, who are on a roll at the moment. Vaibhav Suryavanshi will once again be on the radar to get another scintillating display on a night where a win is needed for the hosts. They are expected to be without Sanju Samson again.
 
RR playing 11 and impact subs (probable): DC Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, V Suryavanshi, R Parag (C), N Rana, W Hasaranga, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh, M Theekshana, Jofra Archer. 
 
RR squad for IPL 2025
 
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Maheesh Theekshana, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma
 
MI playing 11 vs RR (probable)
 
Mumbai would not want anything to do with any changes in their eleven, which has been doing well over the last 5 games. Santner could miss the next game due to injury again, but that won't trouble the MI side, who have some lethal options to fill any spot.
 
MI playing 11 and impact subs (probable): RD Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, SA Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, WG Jacks, Naman Dhir, HH Pandya, JJ Bumrah, Trent Boult, DL Chahar, C Bosch
 
MI squad for IPL 2025
 
Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur, Rohit Sharma, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju
 
RR vs MI key player battles 
RR vs MI player battles
RR Batters vs MI Bowlers (IPL/T20s)
Batter Bowler Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Sanju Samson Jasprit Bumrah 13 64 2 32 105
Sanju Samson Hardik Pandya 9 68 2 34 179
Sanju Samson Trent Boult 8 32 3 10.7 119
Sanju Samson Deepak Chahar 6 39 3 13 139
Sanju Samson Mitchell Santner 2 1 2 0.5 14
Yashasvi Jaiswal Jasprit Bumrah 4 19 1 19 119
Yashasvi Jaiswal Trent Boult 3 11 1 11 122
Riyan Parag Jasprit Bumrah 5 12 0 67
Nitish Rana Deepak Chahar 6 36 2 18 109
Nitish Rana Trent Boult 6 50 0 167
Nitish Rana Jasprit Bumrah 8 25 1 25 93
Nitish Rana Hardik Pandya 4 41 2 20.5 152
Shimron Hetmyer Jasprit Bumrah (T20) 8 15 4 3.8 75
Shimron Hetmyer Hardik Pandya (T20) 9 61 1 61 153
 
MI Batters vs RR Bowlers (IPL/T20s)
Batter Bowler Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Rohit Sharma Sandeep Sharma 12 38 5 7.6 86
Rohit Sharma Jofra Archer 3 3 2 1.5 60
Rohit Sharma Tushar Deshpande 3 27 1 27 123
Rohit Sharma Fazalhaq Farooqi 4 10 2 5 48
Rohit Sharma Wanindu Hasaranga 3 29 1 29 181
Suryakumar Yadav Sandeep Sharma 8 33 4 8.3 103
Suryakumar Yadav Jofra Archer (T20) 10 51 3 17 134
Suryakumar Yadav Wanindu Hasaranga 8 111 1 111 185
Suryakumar Yadav Maheesh Theekshana 8 90 0 155
Tilak Varma Jofra Archer (T20) 3 36 0 225
Hardik Pandya Jofra Archer 6 35 2 17.5 117
Hardik Pandya Wanindu Hasaranga 7 40 0 100
 

First Published: May 01 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

