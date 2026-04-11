IPL 2026: Kohli applauds Sooryavanshi for match winning knock vs RCB

For a young cricketer, a few words of praise from superstar Virat Kohli can feel like a standing ovation, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had his moment after yet another breathtaking performance in the IPL.

The 15-year-old continues to carve a fearless reputation, taking on the best with remarkable ease. Fresh from unsettling Jasprit Bumrah, he went after Australian quick Josh Hazlewood, smashing a stunning 78 off just 26 balls to steer Rajasthan Royals to a comfortable six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Friday.

After the match, Kohli signed the youngster's cap and left a simple but special message: "Dear Vaibhav, well done." The innings also propelled Sooryavanshi to the top of the run charts this season, earning him the Orange Cap.

Rajasthan Royals stayed unbeaten with four wins in as many games, while the defending champions suffered their first loss of the campaign.

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here