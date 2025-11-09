Sunday, November 09, 2025 | 12:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026 latest trade talk: Will Jadeja play for Rajasthan Royals?

IPL 2026 latest trade talk: Will Jadeja play for Rajasthan Royals?

Ravindra Jadeja for Sanju Samson, a swap once dismissed as fantasy by insiders, is now at the heart of active negotiations between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson (L-R)

Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson (L-R)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the IPL 2026 auction nears, the most stunning trade talk of the upcoming IPL season may actually be taking shape. Ravindra Jadeja for Sanju Samson, a swap once dismissed as fantasy by insiders, is now at the heart of active negotiations between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). While nothing has been finalised, multiple sources familiar with the talks have confirmed that both franchises are “seriously engaged” in discussions. The idea, once considered far-fetched, has now entered what one insider described as “a phase where anything is possible.” The talks, however, are far from done, and the final decision may hinge on one key point of contention between the two sides. 
 

Royals want more than a straight swap

Both Jadeja and Samson are high-value players, commanding ₹18 crore each in their current contracts. On paper, the deal looks balanced. But sources say Rajasthan Royals are not ready to accept a one-for-one swap. The franchise, according to people in the know, has asked for an additional player to be part of the trade — a condition that could potentially derail the entire deal.

Brevis demand holds up talks

The player in question, reportedly, is South African sensation Dewald Brevis. The 21-year-old joined CSK midway through last season and quickly became one of the most exciting young batters on the T20 circuit. He even drew a record-breaking bid from Pretoria Capitals at the SA20 auction, with Joburg Super Kings (a CSK affiliate) backing out late in the bidding.
 
Rajasthan’s insistence on Brevis has not gone down well with the Chennai camp. A source close to CSK revealed that the franchise is “unwilling to include any additional player,” especially not Brevis, who is seen as a long-term investment. For CSK, trading Jadeja alone is viewed as a major concession.

Also Read

Ravindra Jadeja

Thinking more as proper batter after moving to No.6: Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja

India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja breaks silence on his ODI future

Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja

'When a captain performs...': Jadeja opens up on playing under captain Gill

Abhishek Sharma

ICC rankings: Abhishek Sharma becomes No.1 T20I batter for the first time

Anil Kumble and Ravindra Jadeja

Why is Anil Kumble critical of Ravindra Jadeja despite his brilliant knock?

CSK’s clear stance: Jadeja trade only, nothing more

It is understood that Chennai’s top management, after consulting Jadeja himself, agreed to explore the trade but made it clear that no sweeteners would be added. “They respect Jadeja’s legacy and will not dilute the deal further,” said one person aware of the talks. CSK’s position, therefore, leaves the next move to Rajasthan.

Royals explore parallel options

Meanwhile, Rajasthan are believed to have sounded out other franchises as a backup plan. Sources indicate that the Royals have reached out to Sunrisers Hyderabad and also kept informal communication lines open with Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders.
 
However, SRH are said to be uninterested in Samson, given their current depth at the top. With Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan already forming a strong top order, the franchise reportedly sees “no need for another frontline opener.” Additionally, SRH are unwilling to part with Ishan or Heinrich Klaasen, dismissing speculation that either could be offered in exchange.

Ball in Rajasthan’s court

Manoj Badale, the UK-based lead owner of Rajasthan Royals, is personally overseeing the negotiations from Mumbai. Insiders suggest that the Royals’ camp will take a few more days to decide whether to soften their stance. For now, the talks continue quietly behind closed doors — and the prospect of Ravindra Jadeja walking out in pink remains tantalisingly alive but uncertain.

More From This Section

MS Dhoni, Dhoni, CSK

Chennai Super Kings' CEO Kasi confirms MS Dhoni will play in IPL 2026

Virat Kohli, RCB

RCB on Sale: Why Diageo is exiting Bengaluru-based franchise after IPL win

Tom Moody

IPL 2026 auction: Tom Moody appointed LSG's global director of cricket

Sairaj Bahutule

IPL 2026: PBKS ropes in ex-leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule as new bowling coach

Kane Williamson

IPL 2026: Kane Williamson joins Lucknow Super Giants as strategic advisor

Topics : Sanju Samson Ravindra Jadeja Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon