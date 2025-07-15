Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 06:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Why is Anil Kumble critical of Ravindra Jadeja despite his brilliant knock?

Why is Anil Kumble critical of Ravindra Jadeja despite his brilliant knock?

According to Kumble, Jadeja should have assessed the situation and taken more calculated risks against England's slower bowlers

Anil Kumble and Ravindra Jadeja

Anil Kumble and Ravindra Jadeja (L-R)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 61 at Lord’s in the third Test against England nearly scripted one of the most memorable comebacks in recent Test history. Coming in during the sixth over of the day, Jadeja displayed exceptional composure, battling through pressure and wickets falling around him. From 82 for 7, India clawed their way to 170, falling short by just 23 runs in a gripping contest. Yet, former India captain Anil Kumble believes that the left-hander missed a crucial tactical opportunity, which might have cost India the match. 
 
 
While lauding Jadeja’s valiant effort, Kumble felt the decision to expose tailender Mohammed Siraj to Shoaib Bashir for a full over was avoidable. He said it reminded him of a painful personal memory from his playing days.

Memories of Chennai 1999 resurface

Watching Siraj’s dismissal triggered flashbacks for Kumble, who recalled India’s 12-run loss to Pakistan in Chennai back in 1999. In that match, India fell agonisingly short despite Sachin Tendulkar’s heroic 136. Just like Siraj, Javagal Srinath had been bowled by an off-spinner — Saqlain Mushtaq then, Bashir now — while trying to support a set batter at the other end.
 
Kumble noted that Jadeja had meticulously farmed the strike throughout the innings, but questioned the logic behind letting Siraj face three deliveries from Bashir when only 23 were needed.

Also Read

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches full schedule

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches full schedule, time & streaming

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Full Schedule

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Full schedule, venue, format and live streaming

Shoaib Bashir

England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir ruled out of India Tests due to injury

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Mohd Siraj

Rohit, Kohli and now Siraj: Top three heartbreaking India cricket moments

Indian skipper Shubman Gill during Lord's Test

Vaughan says Gill lacked usual calmness and technical precision at Lord's

A missed chance to take on the spinners

According to Kumble, Jadeja should have assessed the situation and taken more calculated risks against England’s slower bowlers, particularly Chris Woakes, Joe Root and Bashir. He felt that even though they were off-spinners, the pitch wasn’t offering sharp turn, and Jadeja had the skill to target them.
 
“If someone had to take a risk and get out, it should have been Jadeja, not Siraj,” Kumble opined, adding that allowing a full over to Bashir at such a stage was a misstep. 

Praise tempered with criticism

Despite his critique, Kumble hailed Jadeja’s knock as remarkable, especially considering the batting collapse earlier. He called the innings “incredible”, emphasising how Jadeja almost pulled off a miracle single-handedly. However, he also pointed to India’s costly extras — 32 in the first innings and nearly 65 in total — as another area that hurt them.
 
Kumble also believed that Siraj getting hit on the shoulder by Jofra Archer added to the pressure and possibly unsettled him before that fateful over.

Test cricket at its finest

Calling the Lord’s Test a “great advertisement for Test cricket”, Kumble said all three matches in the series had gone down to the wire. Though England now lead 2-1, Kumble felt that on a session-by-session basis, the battle has been closely contested.
 
In the end, while Jadeja’s resilience won hearts, Kumble’s critique serves as a reminder of how fine margins often separate heartbreak from history in Test cricket.
 

More From This Section

Liam Dawson

Who is Liam Dawson? Spinner replacing Bashir for ENG vs IND 4th Test

Shoaib Bashir

ENG vs IND: England name replacement for injured spinner Shoaib Bashir

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer says Ganguly's Lord's celebration inspired his fiery spell

India vs Pakistan

Cricket at LA Olympics to start July 12, finals set for July 20, 29

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer says he's happy to silence critics and keyboard warriors

Topics : India cricket team India vs England England cricket team Anil Kumble Ravindra Jadeja

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon