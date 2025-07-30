Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / ICC rankings: Abhishek Sharma becomes No.1 T20I batter for the first time

ICC rankings: Abhishek Sharma becomes No.1 T20I batter for the first time

India's Abhishek becomes the top T20I batter as Travis Head slips. Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, and Joe Root make big gains in the ICC Test rankings after standout performances in Manchester Test

Abhishek Sharma

India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century during the fifth Twenty-20 cricket match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium. (File Photo: PTI)

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India batter Abhishek Sharma has climbed to the top of the ICC T20 International batting rankings, ending Travis Head’s year-long reign. Head missed Australia’s recent five-match series in the West Indies, which the visitors won 5-0.
 
Josh Inglis scored 172 runs in the series, including two half-centuries, and rose six places to ninth. Tim David (up 12 places to 18th) and Cameron Green (up 64 places to 24th) have reached career-best positions. Among West Indies players, Brandon King has moved up nine spots to joint-21st.
 
The top seven T20I bowlers remain unchanged, with New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy retaining the top position after taking six wickets in the Zimbabwe International Tri-Series. Australia fast bowler Nathan Ellis has climbed seven places to eighth.
 
 
Stokes, Jadeja rise in ICC Test rankings after Manchester draw
All-rounders Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja have made significant gains in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings following their standout performances in the drawn fourth Test of the World Test Championship series between England and India.

Also Read

Smriti Mandhana

Star Indian batter Smriti Mandhana back on top in ICC ODI batting rankings

captain Rohit Sharma with head coach Gautam Gambhir

ICC ODI rankings: Rohit rises to 3rd after CT heroics, Gill still at top

stock market traders, call, phone call

Stock market close highlights: Sensex rises 144 pts, Nifty at 24,855; IT, FMCG, pharma see buying

ENG vs IND 5th Test press conference

5th Test press conference LIVE, IND vs ENG: Captain Shubman, Stokes to address media shortly

Hyundai Q4 FY25 results, Hyundai profit decline, Hyundai model launch plan, Hyundai FY30 roadmap, HMIL export strategy, Unsoo Kim Hyundai, Hyundai EV India

Hyundai Q1 FY26 result: Profit down 8% at ₹1,369 cr, revenue falls 5.5%

 
England captain Stokes has moved up three places to third among all-rounders—his highest position since December 2022. His innings of 141 and a six-wicket match haul, which included a five-for in the first innings, also helped him rise eight places to 34th among batters and from 45th to 42nd among bowlers.
 
 
Jadeja has further strengthened his position as the top-ranked all-rounder after scoring an unbeaten 107 and claiming four wickets. He added 13 rating points to reach a total of 422—117 points ahead of second-placed Mehidy Hasan of Bangladesh. Jadeja also gained five spots to reach 29th among batters and moved up one place to 14th among bowlers.
 
Joe Root’s 150 at Old Trafford extended his lead at the top of the batting rankings to 37 rating points over second-placed Kane Williamson. Openers Ben Duckett (up five places to 10th) and Zak Crawley (up two places to 43rd) also made notable progress, while Ollie Pope has moved up to 24th.
 
India all-rounder Washington Sundar’s unbeaten 101 in the second innings—during which he shared a 203-run stand with Jadeja for an unbroken fifth wicket—helped him climb eight places to 65th among batters. Sundar also moved up eight spots to joint-13th in the all-rounders’ list, having taken two wickets in the match.
 
In the bowling rankings, Jofra Archer continued his impressive return after nearly four years. His 3 for 73 helped him jump 38 places to 63rd. Chris Woakes also made gains, rising one place to 23rd after taking three wickets in the match, including a double strike early in India’s second innings.

More From This Section

India vs England news

England vs India 5th Test Playing 11 updates, live toss time, streaming

Atkinson and Archer (L-R)

5th Test Playing 11: England could rest archer for Atkinson at The Oval

Gautam Gambhir

Cricket in England series made India proud, says India coach Gautam Gambhir

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh with new jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Australia complete perfect 8-0 sweep on the dominant West Indies tour

Jasprit Bumrah

5th Test Playing XI Update: Akash likely to replace Bumrah at The Oval

Topics : Cricket News ICC Rankings Ravindra Jadeja Joe Root Ben Stokes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon