IPL 2024 tomorrow's match: CSK vs KKR Playing 11, live match time,streaming

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to bounce back from their big loss in their last match when they lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday (April 8).

Kolkata would not be looking to make any changes in their playing 11. However, instead of Vaibhav Arora, Syash Sharma could be the impact sub for them given that Chepauk favours spin bowlers. Chennai would be hoping that Matheesha Pathirana is fit and fine and Mustafizur is back from home to appear in this game's playing 11 for the yellow brigade.

IPL 2024: CSK vs KKR Playing 11 prediction

CSK Playing 11 probables: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman

Impact sub: Matheesha Pathirana

KKR Playing 11 probables: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact substitute - Suyash Sharma

Chennai vs Kolkata head-to-head



Total matches played: 31

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 11

Chennai Super Kings won: 19

No result: 1

Abandoned: 0

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera, Allah Ghazanfar, Nitish Rana

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Sameer Rizvi , Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 22 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the CSK vs KKR live toss take place on Monday (April 8)?

In IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the CSK vs KKR live match start on April 8?

The Chennai vs Kolkata live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream the CSK vs KKR IPL match in India for free.