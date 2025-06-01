Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 09:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Narendra Modi Stadium's drainage system put to test in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Narendra Modi Stadium's drainage system put to test in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

The revised start time is yet to be announced, as intermittent showers continue to affect the conditions.

Narendra Modi Stadium

Narendra Modi Stadium

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) renew their rivalry as they clash in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first.
 
The cut-off time to hold a full 20-over match is 9:30 PM, after which the number of overs will begin to be reduced.
 
However, rain interrupted proceedings shortly after the toss, causing a delay in the start of the match. The revised start time is yet to be announced, as intermittent showers continue to affect the conditions.  Check PBKS vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here  Narendra Modi Stadium drainiage system 

Like most major cricket venues across India, the Narendra Modi Stadium boasts a world-class drainage setup. It features an advanced sub-soil drainage system capable of absorbing rainwater in under 30 minutes, significantly reducing weather-related match delays.

 

This cutting-edge system can handle up to 75mm of rainfall—three times more than standard drainage systems—and operates approximately 36 times faster than conventional methods. As a result, once the rain stops, the ground staff would need only about half an hour to get the field ready for play.

 

More From This Section

PBKS vs MI playing 11 in qualifier 2

IPL 2025 Today's Match: PBKS vs MI playing 11, key matchups in Qualifier 2

IPL Qualifier 2

IPL 2025, Qualifier 2: PBKS vs MI Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Pitch report for PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

IPL 2025 PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2: Pitch report, stats at Ahmedabad Stadium

Aamir Khan joins JioStar broadcast team

IPL 2025: Aamir Khan joins JioStar broadcast team for Qualifier 2 & Final

Mumbai Indians during IPL 2025

Winning mindset matters in big games, says Jayawardene on MI team culture

Topics : Indian Premier League Punjab Kings Mumbai Indians

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayPKL Auction Live UpdatesScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon