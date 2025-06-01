Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Aamir Khan joins JioStar broadcast team for Qualifier 2 & Final

IPL 2025: Aamir Khan joins JioStar broadcast team for Qualifier 2 & Final

JioStar, continuing its tradition of blending entertainment with sport, has added a cinematic punch to its IPL presentation

Aamir Khan joins JioStar broadcast team

Aamir Khan joins JioStar broadcast team

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aamir Khan is set to bring Bollywood flair to the biggest stage of IPL 2025 as he joins JioStar’s star-studded broadcast panel for the play-offs. The actor, widely known for his love of cricket, will feature in the pre-match shows of both Qualifier 2 on 1 June and the grand finale on 3 June. His appearances will be broadcast on Star Sports and JioHotstar, where he’ll be joined by actress Genelia D’Souza and the cast of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. More than just a special guest, Aamir will also lend his voice in the commentary box—making his on-air debut during two of the most crucial matches of this season. 
 

Star Power Meets Cricketing Drama

JioStar, continuing its tradition of blending entertainment with sport, has added a cinematic punch to its IPL presentation. Aamir Khan’s inclusion brings a new dimension to the high-stakes Qualifier 2 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI), and the final showdown on 3 June, where the winner of the qualifier will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
 
The Bollywood icon is expected to participate in the pre-match build-ups, match predictions, and engage in insightful analysis alongside cricket legends and former IPL champions. As per sources close to the production, Aamir is also likely to take part in fun cricketing segments, giving fans a dose of his off-screen enthusiasm for the sport.

Aamir Excited to Join the Cricketing Carnival

Speaking ahead of his appearance, Khan expressed excitement about being part of the JioStar play-offs coverage. He reportedly said that the energy and pressure of the IPL play-offs are unmatched, and he’s thrilled to be part of the action, albeit off the field. He added that both upcoming games promise edge-of-the-seat entertainment and he’s eager to add his perspective from the commentary box.

A Clash That Decides Everything

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will lock horns on 1 June at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in what is essentially a knockout clash. The winner earns a date with RCB in the IPL 2025 final, while the loser will exit the tournament. With high drama expected on the field and Aamir Khan's charisma lighting up the broadcast, the weekend promises unmissable cricketing theatre.
 

More From This Section

RCB IPL 2025 final details

IPL 2025 final schedule: Which team will RCB face on June 3 in Ahmedabad?

IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 details

IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 schedule, teams, live match time, streaming, telecast

GT vs MI Eliminator highlights

GT vs MI HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025 Eliminator: MI beat GT in Mullanpur to set Qualifier 2 date with PBKS

Kusal Mendis

Was Kusal Mendis' poor outing vs MI a reason for GT's IPL 2025 exit?

IPL 2025 Top batters and bowlers

IPL 2025: Top batters and bowlers; Purple and Orange Cap leaderboard

Topics : Indian Premier League Aamir Khan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayPKL Auction Live UpdatesScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon