IPL 2025: Aamir Khan joins JioStar broadcast team for Qualifier 2 & Final

Aamir Khan is set to bring Bollywood flair to the biggest stage of IPL 2025 as he joins JioStar’s star-studded broadcast panel for the play-offs. The actor, widely known for his love of cricket, will feature in the pre-match shows of both Qualifier 2 on 1 June and the grand finale on 3 June. His appearances will be broadcast on Star Sports and JioHotstar, where he’ll be joined by actress Genelia D’Souza and the cast of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. More than just a special guest, Aamir will also lend his voice in the commentary box—making his on-air debut during two of the most crucial matches of this season.
Star Power Meets Cricketing Drama
JioStar, continuing its tradition of blending entertainment with sport, has added a cinematic punch to its IPL presentation. Aamir Khan’s inclusion brings a new dimension to the high-stakes Qualifier 2 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI), and the final showdown on 3 June, where the winner of the qualifier will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
The Bollywood icon is expected to participate in the pre-match build-ups, match predictions, and engage in insightful analysis alongside cricket legends and former IPL champions. As per sources close to the production, Aamir is also likely to take part in fun cricketing segments, giving fans a dose of his off-screen enthusiasm for the sport.
Aamir Excited to Join the Cricketing Carnival
Speaking ahead of his appearance, Khan expressed excitement about being part of the JioStar play-offs coverage. He reportedly said that the energy and pressure of the IPL play-offs are unmatched, and he’s thrilled to be part of the action, albeit off the field. He added that both upcoming games promise edge-of-the-seat entertainment and he’s eager to add his perspective from the commentary box.
A Clash That Decides Everything
Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will lock horns on 1 June at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in what is essentially a knockout clash. The winner earns a date with RCB in the IPL 2025 final, while the loser will exit the tournament. With high drama expected on the field and Aamir Khan's charisma lighting up the broadcast, the weekend promises unmissable cricketing theatre.