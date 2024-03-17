Resorted to extreme measures: Hardik Pandya explains freak World Cup injury

Hardik Pandya, who will be leading the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2024 season, explained how badly he wanted to be part of the Indian cricket team’s campaign in the One Day International World Cup 2023. However, it was this desperation of his that made Pandya’s journey back to the Indian side impossible, keeping him out of competitive cricket for nearly six months.

Pandya, in an interview with the official broadcasters of the IPL, Star Sports, revealed that he received injections at three places on his ankle after he injured it during the fourth match of the Indian team against Bangladesh in Pune. He was bowling only his first over when he got injured.

"I had to drain blood from my ankle due to the swelling. I didn't want to give up; for the team, I will give my best. If there is a one per cent chance that I can be with the team, I will try my best," Pandya said.



"Missing WC will always going to be heavy on my heart"



Credits: Star Sports & BCCIpic.twitter.com/q9zt3oVN8x Hardik Pandya speaks first time on missing World Cup 2023."Missing WC will always going to be heavy on my heart"Credits: Star Sports & BCCI #IPL2024 March 17, 2024