Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India suffered a major blow ahead of India vs New Zealand match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, as Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of Men In Blue's next game in Dharmasala. Hardik has been rushed to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after suffering an injury during the India vs Bangladesh game.
According to the Indian Express report, Pandya will be treated by a specialist doctor from England at the NCA. It is understood that Hardik will be administered injections, which could ease his pain and get him fit for the World Cup.
However, the Indian all-rounder will miss India's big-ticket clash with table-toppers New Zealand and is expected to join the Indian camp in Lucknow ahead of the India vs England game on October 29.
Hardik Pandya twisted his ankle while bowling during the India vs Bangladesh game in Pune, which India eventually won by seven wickets.
Pandya was sent for a scan after suffering an injury and later joined the team but missed the entire game as he was seen sitting in the dressing room with physio.
Hardik has been India's go-to pace bowling option in the World Cup so far. He has taken crucial wickets for India during India's campaign, and the team could undoubtedly miss his services during New Zealand.