Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup 2023; Prasidh named as replacement

ICC's Event Technical Committee approved Krishna as Hardik Pandya's replacement on Saturday.

Hardik Pandya injury news

Hardik Pandya headed straight to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after the injury on October 19.

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 4 2023 | 9:57 AM IST
In a big blow to India's World Cup campaign, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the remainder of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 after sustaining an ankle injury during the India vs Bangladesh game. 

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna will replace Hardik Pandya in the 15-member India squad.

30-year-old Pandya has failed to recover in time for the rest of India's campaign. He headed straight to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after the injury on October 19.

ICC's Event Technical Committee approved Krishna as Hardik Pandya's replacement on Saturday.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager Cricket and ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO - BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold and Simon Doull (Independent Representatives)

Hardik Pandya's career stats

Batting & Fielding
FORMAT Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Ct
Tests 11 18 1 532 108 31.29 73.88 1 4 68 12 7
ODIs 86 61 9 1769 92* 34.01 110.35 0 11 132 67 32
T20Is 92 71 18 1348 71* 25.43 139.83 0 3 96 69 45
FC 29 46 1 1351 108 30.02 56.71 1 10 167 24 14
List A 107 79 14 2103 92* 32.35 105.41 0 13 152 76 41
T20s 244 212 62 4425 91 29.5 139.01 0 17 321 229 120
Bowling
FORMAT Mat Inns Balls Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 4w 5w 10w
Tests 11 19 937 17 5/28 6/50 31.05 3.38 55.1 0 1 0
ODIs 86 80 3199 84 4/24 4/24 35.23 5.55 38 1 0 0
T20Is 92 81 1433 73 4/16 4/16 26.71 8.16 19.6 3 0 0
FC 29 39 2694 48 5/28 8/91 30.95 3.3 56.1 0 3 0
List A 107 94 3949 100 4/24 4/24 35.63 5.41 39.4 1 0 0
T20s 244 190 3175 152 4/16 4/16 28.34 8.14 20.8 3 0 0
Does Prasidh Krishna is apt replacement for Hardik Pandya?

It came as a huge suprise for cricket fans as Prasidh Krishan was named Hardik Pandya's replacement given Indian pace department led by Jasprit Bumrah has been doing exceptionally well.

Prasidh Krishna career stats

Bowling
FORMAT Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 4w 5w 10w
ODIs 17 17 794 742 29 4/12 4/12 25.58 5.6 27.3 2 0 0
T20Is 2 2 48 61 4 2/29 2/29 15.25 7.62 12 0 0 0
FC 11 21 1857 863 49 6/35 10/94 17.61 2.78 37.8 3 2 1
List A 67 67 3071 2685 113 6/33 6/33 23.76 5.24 27.1 7 2 0
T20s 79 79 1730 2426 77 4/30 4/30 31.5 8.41 22.4 1 0 0
Batting & Fielding
FORMAT Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Ct
ODIs 17 7 5 2 2* 1 17 11.76 0 0 0 0 3
T20Is 2 - - - - - - - - - - - 0
FC 11 15 8 62 25 8.85 162 38.27 0 0 6 4 3
List A 67 23 18 30 9* 6 74 40.54 0 0 2 1 18
T20s 79 12 8 10 4* 2.5 29 34.48 0 0 0 0 16

Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 ICC World Cup cricket world cup Hardik Pandya India cricket team BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 4 2023 | 9:34 AM IST

