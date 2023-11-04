Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup 2023; Prasidh named as replacement

In a big blow to India's World Cup campaign, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the remainder of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 after sustaining an ankle injury during the India vs Bangladesh game.





30-year-old Pandya has failed to recover in time for the rest of India's campaign. He headed straight to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after the injury on October 19.





The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager Cricket and ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO - BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold and Simon Doull (Independent Representatives)



Hardik Pandya's career stats



Batting & Fielding FORMAT Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Ct Tests 11 18 1 532 108 31.29 73.88 1 4 68 12 7 ODIs 86 61 9 1769 92* 34.01 110.35 0 11 132 67 32 T20Is 92 71 18 1348 71* 25.43 139.83 0 3 96 69 45 FC 29 46 1 1351 108 30.02 56.71 1 10 167 24 14 List A 107 79 14 2103 92* 32.35 105.41 0 13 152 76 41 T20s 244 212 62 4425 91 29.5 139.01 0 17 321 229 120 Bowling FORMAT Mat Inns Balls Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 4w 5w 10w Tests 11 19 937 17 5/28 6/50 31.05 3.38 55.1 0 1 0 ODIs 86 80 3199 84 4/24 4/24 35.23 5.55 38 1 0 0 T20Is 92 81 1433 73 4/16 4/16 26.71 8.16 19.6 3 0 0 FC 29 39 2694 48 5/28 8/91 30.95 3.3 56.1 0 3 0 List A 107 94 3949 100 4/24 4/24 35.63 5.41 39.4 1 0 0 T20s 244 190 3175 152 4/16 4/16 28.34 8.14 20.8 3 0 0 ICC's Event Technical Committee approved Krishna as Hardik Pandya's replacement on Saturday.

Bowling FORMAT Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 4w 5w 10w ODIs 17 17 794 742 29 4/12 4/12 25.58 5.6 27.3 2 0 0 T20Is 2 2 48 61 4 2/29 2/29 15.25 7.62 12 0 0 0 FC 11 21 1857 863 49 6/35 10/94 17.61 2.78 37.8 3 2 1 List A 67 67 3071 2685 113 6/33 6/33 23.76 5.24 27.1 7 2 0 T20s 79 79 1730 2426 77 4/30 4/30 31.5 8.41 22.4 1 0 0 Batting & Fielding FORMAT Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Ct ODIs 17 7 5 2 2* 1 17 11.76 0 0 0 0 3 T20Is 2 - - - - - - - - - - - 0 FC 11 15 8 62 25 8.85 162 38.27 0 0 6 4 3 List A 67 23 18 30 9* 6 74 40.54 0 0 2 1 18 T20s 79 12 8 10 4* 2.5 29 34.48 0 0 0 0 16

It came as a huge suprise for cricket fans as Prasidh Krishan was named Hardik Pandya's replacement given Indian pace department led by Jasprit Bumrah has been doing exceptionally well.