Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup 2023; Prasidh named as replacement

In a big blow to India's World Cup campaign, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the remainder of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 after sustaining an ankle injury during the India vs Bangladesh game.
Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna will replace Hardik Pandya in the 15-member India squad.
ALSO READ: World Cup semis chances: What happens if NZ vs PAK washed out in Bengaluru?
30-year-old Pandya has failed to recover in time for the rest of India's campaign. He headed straight to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after the injury on October 19.
ICC's Event Technical Committee approved Krishna as Hardik Pandya's replacement on Saturday.
The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager Cricket and ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO - BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold and Simon Doull (Independent Representatives)
Hardik Pandya's career stats
|Batting & Fielding
|FORMAT
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100s
|50s
|4s
|6s
|Ct
|Tests
|11
|18
|1
|532
|108
|31.29
|73.88
|1
|4
|68
|12
|7
|ODIs
|86
|61
|9
|1769
|92*
|34.01
|110.35
|0
|11
|132
|67
|32
|T20Is
|92
|71
|18
|1348
|71*
|25.43
|139.83
|0
|3
|96
|69
|45
|FC
|29
|46
|1
|1351
|108
|30.02
|56.71
|1
|10
|167
|24
|14
|List A
|107
|79
|14
|2103
|92*
|32.35
|105.41
|0
|13
|152
|76
|41
|T20s
|244
|212
|62
|4425
|91
|29.5
|139.01
|0
|17
|321
|229
|120
|Bowling
|FORMAT
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|10w
|Tests
|11
|19
|937
|17
|5/28
|6/50
|31.05
|3.38
|55.1
|0
|1
|0
|ODIs
|86
|80
|3199
|84
|4/24
|4/24
|35.23
|5.55
|38
|1
|0
|0
|T20Is
|92
|81
|1433
|73
|4/16
|4/16
|26.71
|8.16
|19.6
|3
|0
|0
|FC
|29
|39
|2694
|48
|5/28
|8/91
|30.95
|3.3
|56.1
|0
|3
|0
|List A
|107
|94
|3949
|100
|4/24
|4/24
|35.63
|5.41
|39.4
|1
|0
|0
|T20s
|244
|190
|3175
|152
|4/16
|4/16
|28.34
|8.14
|20.8
|3
|0
|0
Does Prasidh Krishna is apt replacement for Hardik Pandya?
It came as a huge suprise for cricket fans as Prasidh Krishan was named Hardik Pandya's replacement given Indian pace department led by Jasprit Bumrah has been doing exceptionally well.
Prasidh Krishna career stats
|Bowling
|FORMAT
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|10w
|ODIs
|17
|17
|794
|742
|29
|4/12
|4/12
|25.58
|5.6
|27.3
|2
|0
|0
|T20Is
|2
|2
|48
|61
|4
|2/29
|2/29
|15.25
|7.62
|12
|0
|0
|0
|FC
|11
|21
|1857
|863
|49
|6/35
|10/94
|17.61
|2.78
|37.8
|3
|2
|1
|List A
|67
|67
|3071
|2685
|113
|6/33
|6/33
|23.76
|5.24
|27.1
|7
|2
|0
|T20s
|79
|79
|1730
|2426
|77
|4/30
|4/30
|31.5
|8.41
|22.4
|1
|0
|0
|Batting & Fielding
|FORMAT
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100s
|50s
|4s
|6s
|Ct
|ODIs
|17
|7
|5
|2
|2*
|1
|17
|11.76
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T20Is
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0
|FC
|11
|15
|8
|62
|25
|8.85
|162
|38.27
|0
|0
|6
|4
|3
|List A
|67
|23
|18
|30
|9*
|6
|74
|40.54
|0
|0
|2
|1
|18
|T20s
|79
|12
|8
|10
|4*
|2.5
|29
|34.48
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16