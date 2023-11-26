Sensex (-0.07%)
IPL 2024 auction: Hardik Pandya traded to MI after retentions, say reports

Just after the announcement of the IPL 2024 retention list, reports have claimed that Hardik Pandya has been traded to Mumbai Indians in an all-cash deal from Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya, Indian Premier League

Hardik Pandya. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 9:13 PM IST
The rumours of Hardik Pandya heading to Mumbai Indians refuse to die as another set of reports have claimed that despite the Gujrat Titans naming the Indian all-rounder as their captain in the retained list, he has been traded to Mumbai Indians in an all-cash deal. 

“Cricbuzz can confirm that the deal has been signed by the franchises involved -- Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans - on Sunday (November 26), the final day of the player releases and retentions ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. As reported previously, it is an all-cash deal and therefore no player has moved in the opposite direction,” Cricbuzz wrote in an exclusive report. 
However, how the deal will transpire is still not very clear. After the retention lists were announced, Mumbai had only Rupees 15.25 crores left in their kitty as they released Jofra Archer and 10 other players. Hardik Pandya’s IPL fee is Rupees 15 crore. If Mumbai gets Pandya for Rupees 15 crore in an all-cash deal, they will have only 25 Lakhs to get at least 10 more players. 

Citing sources, the cricket website further said, “According to sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL, a formal approval has been given for the trade, which involves only cash transactions although details of the value of the trade are not yet clear.”

Topics : Indian Premier League Hardik Pandya Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians IPL auction IPL BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 8:45 PM IST

