Business Standard
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Rishabh Pant set to score big with advertisers after IPL mega auction

Rishabh Pant set to score big with advertisers after IPL mega auction

Brand experts think that the people (brand management consultants Anant Arora and Indranil Blah) who are managing Pant will definitely hike his price

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

He doesn’t need to hit today. He’s going big anyway,” Indian batsman Virat Kohli made a light-hearted comment on Rishabh Pant in Australia while playing the Border Gavaskar Trophy test match on Sunday, in an oblique reference to the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.
 
While Pant has batted his way to being the highest auctioned player at the IPL auction at Rs 27 crore, experts believe he has many more sixes to hit and needs to be consistent to become the face of Indian cricket.
 
However, they also say Pant for now has definitely attracted the attention of brands. So far, Pant has 15 brands signed with him. This number is yet to reach new heights, boosting Pant as a brand.
 
 
“Pant is currently valued at about $15 million and I feel his value will go up by anywhere between 30 per cent and 40 per cent for deals,” Harikrishnan Pillai, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, a creative digital marketing agency, told Business Standard in a virtual interaction. Pillai has worked with Zee Network and Reliance Broadcast before co-founding TheSmallBigIdea.
 
“Brand deals are not new to Pant. What is interesting is the trajectory — from Rs 1.5-2 crore a few years ago to Rs 27 crore today, his brand deals will also see these astronomical jumps,” Pillai added.
 
Brand experts think that the people (brand management consultants Anant Arora and Indranil Blah) who are managing Pant will definitely hike his price.

Also Read

Most expensive buys in IPL history

Pant to Chahal: Top five most expensive Indian players in IPL 2025 auction

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer

What happened at the IPL auction 2025 on Sunday? Record bids, shock picks

Rishabh Pant

IPL Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer knock it out of the park

Rishabh Pant

IPL 2025 mega auction: How much will Pant get? Uthappa predicts Rs 25-28 cr

Rishabh Pant

Pant's recovery was a miracle, never thought he would play again: Shastri

Topics : Rishabh Pant brand ambassadors IPL auction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon