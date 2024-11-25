Pant to Chahal: Top five most expensive Indian players in IPL 2025 auction

Business Standard
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Rishabh Pant ended up becoming the most expensive player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history when the Lucknow Super Giants bought him for a whopping Rs 27 crore on November 24 of the IPL 2025 mega auction.  
Following Pant closely is his Indian teammate Shreyas Iyer, who was bought for Rs 26.75 crore in the auction by the Punjab Kings, who came in with a hefty purse.
 
KKR also stepped up their bidding game and secured another big buy, bringing Venkatesh Iyer back into their side for Rs 23.75 crore on the day.
 
Most expensive Indian players in IPL 2025 auction
Player Auction Price (Rs) Year Team
Rishabh Pant 27 crore 2024 Lucknow Super Giants
Shreyas Iyer 26.75 crore 2024 Punjab Kings
Venkatest Iyer 23.75 crore 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders
Yuzvendra Chahal 18 crore 2024 Punjab Kings
Arshdeep Singh 18 crore 2024 Punjab Kings (RTM
 
Yuzvendra Chahal (Rs 18 crore to PBKS)
 
 
The Punjab Kings decided to spend big on bowlers this year as well, roping in Yuzvendra Chahal for Rs 18 crore to strengthen their spin line-up ahead of the IPL 2025 season.  

Playing for Rajasthan Royals till last year, Chahal will be seen donning the red shirt this time.  Arshdeep Singh (Rs 18 Crore to PBKS)  Surprised to not be retained by the Punjab Kings ahead of the mega auction, Arshdeep was picked by Punjab in the auction for a whopping Rs 18 Crore as well as PBKS showed faith in him to do well for them yet again next season.
 

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

