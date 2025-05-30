Rohit becomes 2nd batter to complete 7000 IPL runs; who was the first?

Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma becomes the 2nd batter in IPL history to reach 7000 runs as he scored a fifty against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Eliminator tie at the Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh on Friday. Rohit Sharma had a lucky outing on the night as he was dropped thrice on the night that was turning a bad night for the GT fielders. Gujarat Titans wicket keeper Kusal Mendis had a bad day at the office, dropping Rohit first and then letting slip of another hard hitter, Suryakumar Yadav later in the innings. Rohit follows Virat to impressive milestone Rohit becomes only the 2nd batter to reach the milestone, with the first player to achieve the impressive feat being Virat Kohli, who has done very well for RCB over the years.
|Most runs in IPL history
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|V Kohli (RCB)
|2008-2025
|266
|258
|40
|8618
|113*
|39.53
|6484
|132.91
|8
|63
|10
|768
|291
|RG Sharma (DCH/MI)
|2008-2025
|271*
|266
|31
|7013
|109*
|29.75
|5300
|131.92
|2
|46
|18
|635
|299
|S Dhawan (DC/DCH/MI/PBKS/SRH)
|2008-2024
|222
|221
|29
|6769
|106*
|35.25
|5324
|127.14
|2
|51
|11
|768
|152
|DA Warner (DC/SRH)
|2009-2024
|184
|184
|22
|6565
|126
|40.52
|4697
|139.77
|4
|62
|11
|663
|236
|SK Raina (CSK/GL)
|2008-2021
|205
|200
|30
|5528
|100*
|32.51
|4043
|136.73
|1
|39
|8
|506
|203
|MS Dhoni (CSK/RPS)
|2008-2025
|278
|242
|100
|5439
|84*
|38.3
|3957
|137.45
|-
|24
|6
|375
|264
|KL Rahul (DC/KXIP/LSG/PBKS/RCB/SRH)
|2013-2025
|145
|136
|23
|5222
|132*
|46.21
|3839
|136.02
|5
|40
|4
|452
|208
|AB de Villiers (DC/RCB)
|2008-2021
|184
|170
|40
|5162
|133*
|39.7
|3403
|151.68
|3
|40
|10
|413
|251
|AM Rahane (CSK/DC/KKR/MI/RPS/RR)
|2008-2025
|198
|183
|18
|5032
|105*
|30.49
|4025
|125.01
|2
|33
|13
|514
|123
|CH Gayle (KKR/KXIP/PBKS/RCB)
|2009-2021
|142
|141
|16
|4965
|175*
|39.72
|3333
|148.96
|6
|31
|8
|404
|357