IPL 2024: KKR vs PBKS head-to-head, Kolkata pitch report, weather forecast

In the head-to-head battle, Knight Riders have a clear advantage with 21 wins in 32 matches played against Punjab Kings.

KKR vs PBKS keys stats

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 7:11 PM IST
In Match 42 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on April 26 (Friday). Kolkata would look to strengthen their position at the top of the IPL 2024 points table, while Punjab will look to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win.

KKR vs PBKS Head to head in IPL history
In the head-to-head battle, Knight Riders have a clear advantage with 21 wins in 32 matches played against Punjab.

  • Total matches played: 32
  • Kolkata Knight Riders won: 21
  • Punjab Kings won: 11
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0


KKR vs PBKS head-to-head at Eden Gardens

  • Total matches played: 12
  • Kolkata Knight Riders won: 9
  • Punjab Kings won: 3
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0


KKR vs PBKS head-to-head in Chandigarh

  • Matches played: 8
  • Kolkata Knight Riders won: 4
  • Punjab Kings won: 4
  • Abandoned: 0

KKR vs PBKS head-to-head venue-wise

Kolkata vs Punjab head-to-head stats venue-wise
At Venues Matches played PBKS won KKR won
Barabati Stadium 1 - 1
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 1 -
Eden Gardens 12 3 9
Holkar Cricket Stadium 1 - 1
Kingsmead 1 - 1
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 1 - 1
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 - 1
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 8 4 4
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 1 - 1
Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 1 -
Sheikh Zayed Stadium 2 1 1
St George's Park 1 1 -
Wankhede Stadium 1 - 1
Eden Gardens Stadium key stats

Eden Gardens IPL Stats Numbers
Matches 90
Matches won batting first 37
Matches won batting second 53
Average first innings total 161.88
Runs per over 8.4
Runs per wicket 27.62
Highest total recorded 235/4 by CSK vs KKR in 2023
Lowest total recorded 49/10 by RCB vs KKR in 2017


IPL Record at Eden Gardens in Last 10 Matches
Stats Numbers
Matches 10
Matches won batting first 5
Matches won batting second 5
Average first innings score 194.2
Average first innings winning score 210.2
Average powerplay score 56.1
Average death-over score 61.1

IPL 2024 Stats at Eden Gardens' stadium
 
Matches: 4
Matches won batting first: 2
Matches won batting second: 2
Average first innings total: 204
Average second innings total: 203

Kolkata report for KKR vs PBKS match

The Eden Gardens' wicket has been a batting paradise in IPL 2024. The team batting first scored 200 runs at consistent basis and that total is not even safe as multiple teams have threatened to chase down the over 200-run target. The Kolkata wicket is generally true to their bounce and has been conducive to stroke play.

Kolkata weather forecast during KKR vs PBKS IPL match

According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall in Kolkata on April 26. The temperature is likely to be at 36 degree celcius at the start of the match. The humidity is also likely to be around 80 per cent, which means dew will become a big factor in the second half of the match
