IPL 2024: KKR vs PBKS head-to-head, Kolkata pitch report, weather forecast





Check SRH vs RCB LIVE SCORE, FULL SCORECARD AND MATCH UPDATES HERE In Match 42 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on April 26 (Friday). Kolkata would look to strengthen their position at the top of the IPL 2024 points table, while Punjab will look to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win.

KKR vs PBKS Head to head in IPL history

In the head-to-head battle, Knight Riders have a clear advantage with 21 wins in 32 matches played against Punjab.

Total matches played: 32

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 21

Punjab Kings won: 11

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

KKR vs PBKS head-to-head at Eden Gardens

Total matches played: 12

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 9

Punjab Kings won: 3

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

KKR vs PBKS head-to-head in Chandigarh

Matches played: 8

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 4

Punjab Kings won: 4

Abandoned: 0

KKR vs PBKS head-to-head venue-wise

Kolkata vs Punjab head-to-head stats venue-wise At Venues Matches played PBKS won KKR won Barabati Stadium 1 - 1 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 1 - Eden Gardens 12 3 9 Holkar Cricket Stadium 1 - 1 Kingsmead 1 - 1 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 1 - 1 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 - 1 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 8 4 4 Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 1 - 1 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 1 - Sheikh Zayed Stadium 2 1 1 St George's Park 1 1 - Wankhede Stadium 1 - 1

Eden Gardens Stadium key stats



Eden Gardens IPL Stats Numbers Matches 90 Matches won batting first 37 Matches won batting second 53 Average first innings total 161.88 Runs per over 8.4 Runs per wicket 27.62 Highest total recorded 235/4 by CSK vs KKR in 2023 Lowest total recorded 49/10 by RCB vs KKR in 2017



IPL Record at Eden Gardens in Last 10 Matches Stats Numbers Matches 10 Matches won batting first 5 Matches won batting second 5 Average first innings score 194.2 Average first innings winning score 210.2 Average powerplay score 56.1 Average death-over score 61.1

IPL 2024 Stats at Eden Gardens' stadium



Matches: 4

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won batting second: 2

Average first innings total: 204

Average second innings total: 203

Kolkata report for KKR vs PBKS match

The Eden Gardens' wicket has been a batting paradise in IPL 2024. The team batting first scored 200 runs at consistent basis and that total is not even safe as multiple teams have threatened to chase down the over 200-run target. The Kolkata wicket is generally true to their bounce and has been conducive to stroke play.

Kolkata weather forecast during KKR vs PBKS IPL match

According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall in Kolkata on April 26. The temperature is likely to be at 36 degree celcius at the start of the match. The humidity is also likely to be around 80 per cent, which means dew will become a big factor in the second half of the match