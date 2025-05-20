Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 10:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets back in form with sensible half-century vs CSK

Vaibhav's fifty vs CSK will be recorded as his maiden half-century; the last time he crossed the fifty-run mark, he scored a brilliant century

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
May 20 2025

Indian Premier League’s (IPL) youngest player, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who lit up the season with a blistering century against Gujarat Titans a few weeks ago, had been going through a rough patch since then, even losing his wicket for a single-digit score twice. However, the 14-year-old from Bihar finally showed his class once again when his team needed him the most, scoring a brilliant half-century against Chennai Super Kings in match number 62 of IPL 2025 at Arun Jaitley Stadium. RR needed to win the match in order to avoid the wooden spoon in IPL 2025. He took 27 balls to complete his 50 and added 98 runs for the second wicket with skipper Sanju Samson to keep RR alive in the 188-run chase.
 
 
However, he failed to convert it into a big total and lost his wicket after scoring 57 off 33 balls to Ravichandran Ashwin. Vaibhav’s fifty vs CSK will be recorded as his maiden half-century; the last time he crossed the fifty-run mark, he scored a brilliant century.

