IPL 2025 today's match: CSK vs RR Playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups

RR sit just above CSK in ninth place with a similar record-three victories and nine losses from twelve games.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With both teams already out of the playoff race, the clash will primarily be about salvaging pride as they look to end their campaigns on a positive note.
 
CSK, currently at the bottom of the points table, have managed just three wins in twelve outings, enduring a tough season despite being five-time champions. However, the team has experimented with several new players in recent matches—some of whom have impressed—offering promise for the future. They come into this fixture after narrowly defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets. Notably, key overseas players Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Jamie Overton, and Nathan Ellis are unavailable for the remainder of the tournament. 
 
 
Meanwhile, RR sit just above CSK in ninth place with a similar record—three victories and nine losses from twelve games. Their last match ended in heartbreak with a one-run loss to KKR. Lluan-dre Pretorius has come in as a replacement for the injured Nitish Rana, while Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the season. With both sides evenly matched, a competitive contest is expected.
 
IPL 2025 today's match: LSG vs SRH Playing 11 prediction

Chennai Super Kings
 
Squad Update:
 
CSK has tried out a number of fresh faces in recent games, with a few delivering noteworthy performances that hint at a brighter future. They head into this match following a close two-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders. However, they will be without key overseas players Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Jamie Overton, and Nathan Ellis for the rest of the season.
 
CSK Playing 11, including impact sub:
 
Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.
 
Impact Player: Shivam Dube.
 
Rajasthan Royals
 
Injuries/Availability:
 
Lluan-dre Pretorius has been brought in to replace the injured Nitish Rana in the Rajasthan Royals squad, while Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. With both teams looking evenly balanced, a closely contested match is on the cards.
 
RR playing 11, including impact sub:
 
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
 
Impact Player: Shubham Dube  CSK vs RR player battles 
CSK Batters vs RR Bowlers
CSK Batter RR Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Shivam Dube Wanindu Hasaranga IPL 3 43 1 43 215
MS Dhoni Jofra Archer IPL 5 44 0 119
Devon Conway Wanindu Hasaranga IPL 2 30 1 30 188
Deepak Hooda Wanindu Hasaranga T20s 4 34 3 11.3 142
Sam Curran Jofra Archer T20s 4 25 1 25 104
 
RR Batters vs CSK Bowlers
RR Batter CSK Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal Khaleel Ahmed IPL 4 34 2 17 200
Yashasvi Jaiswal Sam Curran IPL 6 46 1 46 148
Yashasvi Jaiswal Nathan Ellis T20s 2 23 2 11.5 144
Riyan Parag Noor Ahmad IPL 2 48 0 171
Riyan Parag Matheesha Pathirana T20s 3 19 2 9.5 112
Riyan Parag Khaleel Ahmed IPL 2 32 0 229
Dhruv Jurel Noor Ahmad IPL 3 11 2 5.5 122
Shimron Hetmyer Noor Ahmad T20s 7 39 1 39 139
Shimron Hetmyer Ravindra Jadeja T20s 7 55 2 27.5 167
Shimron Hetmyer Khaleel Ahmed T20s 5 51 1 51 204
Shimron Hetmyer Sam Curran T20s 4 52 1 52 226
Wanindu Hasaranga Matheesha Pathirana T20s 6 12 2 6 86
Wanindu Hasaranga Noor Ahmad T20s 6 47 1 47 157
Wanindu Hasaranga Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2 6 2 3 200
Sanju Samson Ravindra Jadeja IPL 10 81 3 27 131
Sanju Samson Khaleel Ahmed IPL 6 81 1 81 162
Sanju Samson Ravichandran Ashwin IPL 8 60 1 60 120
Sanju Samson Noor Ahmad IPL 3 21 2 10.5 162
Sanju Samson Nathan Ellis IPL 2 12 2 6 109
Sanju Samson Sam Curran IPL 4 21 2 10.5 131
 

First Published: May 20 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

