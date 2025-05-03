Virat Kohli equals David Warner's record of most half-centuries in the IPL

The star Indian and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter continued his purple patch with the bat in match number 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, as he scored his seventh half-century of the season in 29 balls. With this half-century, Kohli, who started the season with 55 IPL half-centuries to his name, has equalled David Warner’s record for the most half-centuries in IPL history — 62.
Shikhar Dhawan (51 half-centuries) and Rohit Sharma (46 half-centuries) occupy the third and fourth spots on the list.
Most half-centuries in IPL
|Rank
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|100
|50
|1
|V Kohli (RCB)
|2008–2025
|263
|254
|8447
|113*
|8
|62
|2
|DA Warner (DC/SRH)
|2009–2024
|184
|184
|6565
|126
|4
|62
|3
|S Dhawan
|2008–2024
|222
|221
|6769
|106*
|2
|51
|4
|RG Sharma
|2008–2025
|267
|262
|6921
|109*
|2
|46
|5
|KL Rahul
|2013–2025
|141
|132
|5054
|132*
|4
|40
|6
|AB de Villiers
|2008–2021
|184
|170
|5162
|133*
|3
|40
|7
|SK Raina
|2008–2021
|205
|200
|5528
|100*
|1
|39
|8
|F du Plessis
|2012–2025
|150
|143
|4736
|96
|0
|39
|9
|CH Gayle
|2009–2021
|142
|141
|4965
|175*
|6
|31
|10
|G Gambhir
|2008–2018
|154
|152
|4217
|93
|0
|36
|11
|AM Rahane
|2008–2025
|195
|180
|4939
|105*
|2
|33
|12
|JC Buttler
|2016–2025
|117
|116
|4052
|124
|7
|24
|13
|Shubman Gill
|2018–2025
|113
|110
|3681
|129
|4
|25
|14
|SA Yadav
|2012–2025
|161
|146
|4069
|103*
|2
|27
|15
|SV Samson
|2013–2025
|175
|170
|4643
|119
|3
|26
Leading the most centuries list
Along with his half-century record, Kohli also holds the record for the most centuries in the IPL, with a total of eight. Jos Buttler (7 centuries), Chris Gayle (6 centuries), and Shubman Gill (4 centuries) are the next three on the list.
Most centuries in IPL
|Rank
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|SR
|100
|1
|V Kohli (RCB)
|2008–2025
|263
|255
|8447
|113*
|132
|8
|2
|JC Buttler (MI/RR/GT)
|2016–2025
|117
|116
|4052
|124
|150
|7
|3
|CH Gayle (KKR/RCB/PBKS)
|2009–2021
|142
|141
|4965
|175*
|149
|6
|4
|Shubman Gill (KKR/GT)
|2018–2025
|113
|110
|3681
|129
|139
|4
|5
|KL Rahul (LSG/PBKS/RCB)
|2013–2025
|141
|132
|5054
|132*
|135
|4
|6
|SR Watson (RR/RCB/CSK)
|2008–2020
|145
|141
|3874
|117*
|138
|4
|7
|DA Warner (DC/SRH)
|2009–2024
|184
|184
|6565
|126
|140
|4
|8
|AB de Villiers (DC/RCB)
|2008–2021
|184
|170
|5162
|133*
|152
|3
|9
|SV Samson (DC/RR)
|2013–2025
|175
|170
|4643
|119
|139
|3
|10
|HM Amla (KXIP)
|2016–2017
|16
|16
|577
|104*
|142
|2
|11
|BA Stokes (RPS/RR/CSK)
|2017–2023
|45
|44
|935
|107*
|134
|2
|12
|JM Bairstow (SRH/PBKS)
|2019–2024
|50
|50
|1589
|114
|144
|2
|13
|YBK Jaiswal (RR)
|2020–2025
|64
|63
|2046
|124
|151
|2
|14
|RD Gaikwad (CSK)
|2020–2025
|71
|70
|2502
|108*
|137
|2
|15
|AC Gilchrist (DCH/KXIP)
|2008–2013
|80
|80
|2069
|109*
|138
|2