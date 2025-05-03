Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 08:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Virat Kohli equals David Warner's record of most half-centuries in the IPL

Virat Kohli equals David Warner's record of most half-centuries in the IPL

Along with his half-century record, Kohli also holds the record for most centuries in the IPL, with a total of eight centuries under his belt

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli (Pic: Sportspicz for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 8:21 PM IST
The star Indian and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter continued his purple patch with the bat in match number 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, as he scored his seventh half-century of the season in 29 balls. With this half-century, Kohli, who started the season with 55 IPL half-centuries to his name, has equalled David Warner’s record for the most half-centuries in IPL history — 62.
 
Shikhar Dhawan (51 half-centuries) and Rohit Sharma (46 half-centuries) occupy the third and fourth spots on the list.
 
Most half-centuries in IPL
 
 
Rank Player Span Mat Inns Runs HS 100 50
1 V Kohli (RCB) 2008–2025 263 254 8447 113* 8 62
2 DA Warner (DC/SRH) 2009–2024 184 184 6565 126 4 62
3 S Dhawan 2008–2024 222 221 6769 106* 2 51
4 RG Sharma 2008–2025 267 262 6921 109* 2 46
5 KL Rahul 2013–2025 141 132 5054 132* 4 40
6 AB de Villiers 2008–2021 184 170 5162 133* 3 40
7 SK Raina 2008–2021 205 200 5528 100* 1 39
8 F du Plessis 2012–2025 150 143 4736 96 0 39
9 CH Gayle 2009–2021 142 141 4965 175* 6 31
10 G Gambhir 2008–2018 154 152 4217 93 0 36
11 AM Rahane 2008–2025 195 180 4939 105* 2 33
12 JC Buttler 2016–2025 117 116 4052 124 7 24
13 Shubman Gill 2018–2025 113 110 3681 129 4 25
14 SA Yadav 2012–2025 161 146 4069 103* 2 27
15 SV Samson 2013–2025 175 170 4643 119 3 26
 
Leading the most centuries list
 
Along with his half-century record, Kohli also holds the record for the most centuries in the IPL, with a total of eight. Jos Buttler (7 centuries), Chris Gayle (6 centuries), and Shubman Gill (4 centuries) are the next three on the list.
 
Most centuries in IPL
 
Rank Player Span Mat Inns Runs HS SR 100
1 V Kohli (RCB) 2008–2025 263 255 8447 113* 132 8
2 JC Buttler (MI/RR/GT) 2016–2025 117 116 4052 124 150 7
3 CH Gayle (KKR/RCB/PBKS) 2009–2021 142 141 4965 175* 149 6
4 Shubman Gill (KKR/GT) 2018–2025 113 110 3681 129 139 4
5 KL Rahul (LSG/PBKS/RCB) 2013–2025 141 132 5054 132* 135 4
6 SR Watson (RR/RCB/CSK) 2008–2020 145 141 3874 117* 138 4
7 DA Warner (DC/SRH) 2009–2024 184 184 6565 126 140 4
8 AB de Villiers (DC/RCB) 2008–2021 184 170 5162 133* 152 3
9 SV Samson (DC/RR) 2013–2025 175 170 4643 119 139 3
10 HM Amla (KXIP) 2016–2017 16 16 577 104* 142 2
11 BA Stokes (RPS/RR/CSK) 2017–2023 45 44 935 107* 134 2
12 JM Bairstow (SRH/PBKS) 2019–2024 50 50 1589 114 144 2
13 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 2020–2025 64 63 2046 124 151 2
14 RD Gaikwad (CSK) 2020–2025 71 70 2502 108* 137 2
15 AC Gilchrist (DCH/KXIP) 2008–2013 80 80 2069 109* 138 2
 

First Published: May 03 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

