Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025, RCB vs CSK: Bengaluru weather update, hourly rain forecast today

IPL 2025, RCB vs CSK: Bengaluru weather update, hourly rain forecast today

RCB vs CSK Bengaluru weather updates: Check the latest update on Bengaluru weather and hourly rain prediction here. Rain likely around 7 PM, coinciding with toss time

RCB vs CSK: Bengaluru weather update

RCB vs CSK: Bengaluru weather update

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 52 of the IPL 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, 3 May. With RCB currently in second place on the points table, a win could secure them a playoff spot, while CSK—already eliminated from the race for the final four—sit at the bottom with just four points. While the match may not have playoff implications, it holds significant sentimental value for fans, as it could be the last time cricket legends Virat Kohli and M. S. Dhoni share the field in competitive action. 
 
 
Fans are eager to witness this momentous encounter, but the weather may dampen their excitement. Early forecasts predict heavy rain throughout the day in Bengaluru, with thunderstorms expected in the evening. As rain could affect the match, here’s a detailed weather update and hourly forecast, so fans know what to expect as they prepare for what might be a rain-impacted IPL clash.
 
Cloudy weather as of now 
The weather in Bengaluru at 6 p.m. is largely cloudy, with no immediate rainfall expected. The temperature is around 32°C, and humidity is moderate at 44 per cent, making the conditions comfortable for play. The cloud cover remains dense, and there’s a 19 per cent chance of rain at this time, so it seems like a smooth start is possible. However, with the clouds in place, the stadium is likely to remain under overcast skies throughout the early part of the evening. The conditions are currently favourable for the scheduled toss and the beginning of the match. 

Also Read

IPL playoff scenarios

IPL 2025 playoff race: KKR, PBKS and LSG fight for top 4 on super Sunday

RCB vs CSK head-to-head

IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK head-to-head, Bengaluru weather forecast, toss stats

SRH

IPL 2025: How SRH can pull off a miracle and book their place in playoffs?

RCB vs CSK

IPL 2025: Will RCB qualify for playoffs after winning vs CSK in Bengaluru?

MS Dhoni

IPL 2025: MS Dhoni chose to play only for CSK's best interest - Gavaskar

                                     
Rain expected around 7 PM 
As the evening progresses, the chance of rain increases significantly, with thunderstorms expected to develop around 7 p.m. The rain probability jumps to 51 per cent, bringing the potential for interruptions. With winds at 13 km/h and humidity climbing to 49 per cent, the atmosphere will become more humid and uncomfortable, further increasing the likelihood of rain. 
 
                                    Hope of game post 9 PM 
After the peak of rainfall around 7 p.m., there’s hope for some relief by 9 p.m. Rain chances begin to drop to 49 per cent, and by 10 p.m., they will decrease to 34 per cent. Despite the persistent cloud cover, the likelihood of continued precipitation lessens, bringing a window for play to resume. The humidity will remain high, around 68 per cent, but the rain easing up brings optimism for a late start to the game. If the rain stops, the field should dry out, and teams will be able to play a shortened match. 
 
                                                M. Chinnaswamy's SubAir System 
Despite the heavy rain forecast for Bengaluru on Saturday, fans of RCB and CSK can still hold out hope. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium’s advanced SubAir drainage system could be a game-changer if the rain subsides. Capable of clearing water quickly, the system can make the pitch match-ready in just 30 minutes, regardless of the rain’s intensity or duration. If the weather clears around 9 or 10 p.m., the system might allow for a shortened-overs match between Virat Kohli’s RCB and M. S. Dhoni’s CSK, giving fans the chance to witness this iconic encounter.
 

More From This Section

Shubman Gill

We know how to keep scoreboard ticking on testing pitches: Shubman Gill

GT vs SRH

Unadkat attributes SRH's poor run to ineffective bowling, changing pitches

RCB vs CSK playing 11

IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK Playing 11, RCB batters vs CSK bowlers matchups

Shubman Gill

IPL 2025: Shubman Gill facing a one-game ban? Here's what the rules say

RCB vs CSK

IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK pitch report, highest score, Chinnaswamy Stadium stats

Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSBI Q4 ResultsStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon