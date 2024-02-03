Sensex (    %)
                        
IND vs ENG: Bumrah becomes fastest Indian pacer to reach 150 Test wickets

Bumrah is only behind Waqar Younis and ahead of Imran Khan and Shoaib Akhtar when it comes to minimum matches taken by fast bowlers from Asia to reach 150 Test wickets

Jasprit Bumrah (VC) of India celebrating the wicket of Ollie Pope of England during the 2nd day of the second test match between India and England held at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Photo: Sportzpics

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah became the fastest Indian pacer to reach 150 Test wickets after he castled Ben Stokes on the second day of the second Test against England at Visakhapatnam (Vizag) on Saturday, February 03. He reached the milestone in only his 34th Test, which is better than any other Indian pacer and only second behind Pakistan’s Qaqar Younis when it comes to pacers from Asia. 

Bumrah got a five-wicket haul in this match as well. It was only his second five-wicket in Indian conditions, where he had played only five matches before this one. Amidst talk of trail by spin, it was the pacer that did the damage. 
This has been such a terrific spell that Bumrah became the first pacer since Kapil Dev in 1983 to take the wickets of opposition batters number three, four, five and six in the batting order. 

Kapil Dev had picked those batters during his spell of 9/83 against West Indies in Ahmedabad in 1983.


First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
