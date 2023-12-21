Sensex (    %)
                        
7 newcomers in 15-man Windies squad to play two test matches in Australia

Seven uncapped players will travel to Australia among a 15-man West Indies cricket squad to play two test matches Down Under in January.

AP St. John's (Antigua)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 12:24 PM IST

Cricket West Indies said Wednesday that the team will again be led by Kraigg Brathwaite, with fast bowler Alzarri Joseph named as the new vice captain.
The uncapped players are batter Zachary McCaskie, wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach; allrounders Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge and Kevin Sinclair and fast bowlers Akeem Jordan and Shamar Joseph.
Team officials said Jayden Seales was unavailable for selection due to a shoulder injury and that Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers were not available because they wanted to explore Twenty20 league opportunities in January.
The squad has been affected by the unavailability of some key players," said lead selector Desmond Haynes.
"However, we have had a very strong red-ball program being run over the past year. Australia away is always a challenge, but we are confident in our team.
The squad will arrive in Australia on Dec. 30 and will hold a preparation camp from Jan. 2-9 in Adelaide, followed by a four-day first-class warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide from Jan. 10-13.
The two teams will again compete for the Frank Worrell Trophy named in honor of the legendary West Indies allrounder and captain. The first test will be played in Adelaide from Jan. 17-21 and the second a day-night, pink-ball encounter at the Gabba in Brisbane from Jan 25-29.
Following the test series, West Indies will face Australia in three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches. Squads for those games will be announced at a later date.
Australia is currently ahead 1-0 in its three-match test series against Pakistan. The teams play again beginning Dec. 26 in Melbourne and from Jan. 3 in Sydney.
-

West Indies test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alzarri Joseph (vice-captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua DaSilva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclai, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : West Indies cricket team

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 12:24 PM IST

