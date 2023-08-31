Confirmation

Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Kohli says facing Pakistan pacers demands your best

The great Virat Kohli feels one has to be at his absolute best to face a high-quality bowling attack like Pakistan's

Cricketer Virat Kohli

Cricketer Virat Kohli (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Pallekele
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 10:12 PM IST
The great Virat Kohli feels one has to be at his absolute best to face a high quality bowling attack like Pakistan's.
The Indians have won their last three ODIs against Pakistan but the last one was played during the 2019 World Cup.
I feel bowling is their strength. And they've got some really impactful bowlers that can change the course of the game anytime based on their skill set. So, you have to be at your absolute best to face them, he told Star Sports.
Kohli has been in decent form in ODIs lately, having scripted 554 runs in 13 matches in the format since last December at a commendable average of 50.36.
Talking about his approach lately, Kohli said, I only try to understand how I can better my game. Every day, every practice session, every year, every season, this is what has helped me play this well for so long and to perform for my team.
"I don't think you can perform consistently without that mindset because if your performance is your only goal, then you can be satisfied and stop working hard. There is no limit to it.

"There is no set achievement that if you reach a certain stage, you've reached excellence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Virat Kohli Pakistan cricket team India cricket team India vs Pakistan Asia Cup

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 10:12 PM IST

