Gujrat Titans' Sai Sudharsan signs up with Surrey for County Championship

In a rare feat, uncapped Indian opener B Sai Sudharsan on Thursday signed up for Surrey County Cricket Club for the remainder of its County Championship season.

CSK vs GT IPL Final Live Score, Photo: Sportzpics

B Sai Sudharsan in action for Gujarat Titans during IPL 2023, Photo: Sportzpics

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 8:22 PM IST
In a rare feat, uncapped Indian opener B Sai Sudharsan on Thursday signed up for Surrey County Cricket Club for the remainder of its County Championship season.
The 21-year-old Sudharsan has so far played in only eight first-class matches for Tamil Nadu, scoring 598 runs at an average of 42.71, including two hundreds and a half-century, with a top score of 179.
Sudharsan has also been a regular player in the Indian Premier League for former champions Gujarat Titans over the last couple of seasons, accumulating 507 runs in 13 matches at an average of 46.09 and a strike rate of 137.03, with a top score of 96.
He made his India 'A' debut during the Emerging Asia Cup a few months back, where he hammered a ton.
Speaking on Sudharsan's signing, Surrey head coach Alec Stewart said, With the busy schedule of international and domestic cricket around the world, I'm pleased to add Sai Sudharsan to our available squad of players.
"Sai has come highly recommended to me by people I hugely respect, including a couple of the greats of the Indian game, who have seen and worked closely with him.

Sai will add to the batting options for the final three games of the season, and we look forward to welcoming him to the dressing room, Stewart said in a club statement.
Sudharsan will be available for Surrey's ties against Warwickshire (home, September 3), Northamptonshire (home, September 19) and Hampshire (away, September 26).
He will be the club's second overseas signing for the period after Kemar Roach of the West Indies.
Surrey are currently leading the Championship's Division One points table ahead of second-placed Essex by 17 points.

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 8:22 PM IST

