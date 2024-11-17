Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Shubman Gill to miss Perth Test due to injury

AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Shubman Gill to miss Perth Test due to injury

While the fracture is deemed minor, Gill is racing against time in a desperate bid to recover for the second Test, which is a day-night affair starting on December 6 in Adelaide.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shubman Gill is set to miss the opening Test against Australia, scheduled to begin on November 22 in Perth, after suffering a fracture to his left thumb. The injury occurred on the second day of India’s simulated training match, when Gill attempted a low catch in the slips, only to see his hopes of participating in the Test series dashed.  According to ESPNcricinfo, Gill had suffered a fracture on Saturday, though the BCCI has yet to issue an official statement. While the fracture is deemed minor, Gill is racing against time in a desperate bid to recover for the second Test, which is a day-night affair starting on December 6 in Adelaide.  ALSO READ: 'Shami must go,' Ganguly urges Team India before Border-Gavaskar series  Team India forced to reshuffle batting order
 
 
With Gill sidelined, India faces a major reshuffling of their batting order. Adding to the uncertainty, the availability of captain Rohit Sharma is also in doubt. Rohit and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, welcomed their second child on Friday, further complicating the selection picture. Should both Gill and Rohit miss out, India will be forced to find a new opening partner for Yashasvi Jaiswal, introduce a new No. 3, and fill the crucial No. 6 slot in the lineup.  Who will open for India in the 1st Test?
 
India's options for the top order include KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran, though the talented Devdutt Padikkal, who had joined the India A squad for the shadow tour in Australia, will also remain with the team. Rahul, who opened for India A in the second four-day game against Australia A and in the simulated training at the WACA, has been struggling with form. After scoring just 4 and 10 against Australia A at the MCG, he was struck on the elbow by a rising delivery from Prasidh Krishna, causing some concern. He did not bat again that day but was seen back in the nets on Sunday, preparing for the challenge ahead.  Easwaran's struggles continue
 
Easwaran, who arrived in Australia brimming with confidence after a stellar run in domestic cricket—four centuries in as many red-ball matches has found the Australian conditions far more unforgiving. His tour has been a struggle, with scores of 0, 17, 7, and 12 against Australia A, all of which were marred by mistakes against pace bowling. Three times he was dismissed by fast bowlers—twice caught behind and once by a bouncer—while the fourth dismissal came from a run-out. 
 
With a team in flux and key players on the injury list, India’s preparations for the first Test against Australia have taken a dramatic and uncertain turn.

Also Read

Sourav Ganguly

'Shami must go,' Ganguly urges Team India before Border-Gavaskar series

Gautam Gambhir

AUS vs IND: Gambhir's style of coaching 'not great fit' for India - Paine

Rishabh Pant

Pant's recovery was a miracle, never thought he would play again: Shastri

vvs laxman

T20I series victory in South Africa special: Team India's VVS Laxman

Rohit sharma, rohit

Rohit blessed with baby boy; likely to make it in time for Perth Test

Topics : Shubman Gill India cricket team India vs Australia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon