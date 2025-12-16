Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 11:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test, playing 11, live match time, streaming

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ashes 2025-26 journey will continue with the third Test of the series starting Wednesday, December 17, at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. The hosts, Australia, have won the first two Tests and will love nothing more than winning the third Test as well to take an unassailable 3-0 lead, while England will be desperate for a win to keep the series open.
 
Australia will head into the third Ashes Test with momentum firmly on their side, leading the five-match series 2-0 and needing only a draw to retain the urn. The hosts have made a bold call by leaving out veteran opener Usman Khawaja, who continues to struggle for form following a back injury, with Travis Head set to open alongside Jake Weatherald. Captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon return to the 11, strengthening the bowling attack at the expense of Brendan Doggett and Michael Neser, while the batting order remains unchanged.
 
 
England, facing a must-win situation, have made one change by recalling Josh Tongue in place of Gus Atkinson. Despite conditions expected to assist spin, Shoaib Bashir has again been overlooked, with Will Jacks preferred for his all-round value. Ben Stokes has urged his side to show resilience and “a bit of dog” as they look to revive their campaign after defeats in Perth and Brisbane. 

Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test: Playing 11

Australia playing 11: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (w), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

England playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (w), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue

Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test: Head-to-head record in Tests

  • Total matches: 363
  • Australia won: 154
  • England won: 112
  • Draw: 97
  • Tie: 0
  • Abandoned: 0

Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test: Full squads

Australia squad for Ashes 2025-26: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland, Beau Webster, Michael Neser
 
England squad for Ashes 2025-26: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (w), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Will Jacks, Josh Tongue, Matthew Potts, Jacob Bethell, Shoaib Bashir

Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test: Live streaming and telecast details

When will Australia vs England 3rd Test in Ashes 2025-26 be played?
 
The Australia vs England 3rd Test in Ashes 2025-26 will kick off on Wednesday, December 17.
 
What will be the venue for Australia vs England 3rd Test in Ashes 2025-26?
 
The Australia vs England 3rd Test in Ashes 2025-26 will be played at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.
 
What time will the toss for the Australia vs England 3rd Test in Ashes 2025-26 take place?
 
The toss for the Australia vs England 3rd Test in Ashes 2025-26 will take place at 4:30 am IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Australia vs England 3rd Test in Ashes 2025-26 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the Australia vs England 3rd Test in Ashes 2025-26 will be bowled at 5 am IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of the Australia vs England 3rd Test in Ashes 2025-26 in India?
 
The live telecast of the Australia vs England 3rd Test in Ashes 2025-26 will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the Australia vs England 3rd Test in Ashes 2025-26 in India?
 
The live streaming of the Australia vs England 3rd Test in Ashes 2025-26 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

