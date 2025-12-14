Sunday, December 14, 2025 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India vs South Africa 3rd T20: Dharamsala pitch report, key stadium stats

India vs South Africa 3rd T20: Dharamsala pitch report, key stadium stats

India and South Africa have played just one T20I match against each other at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala back in 2015. South Africa won the match by seven wickets

India vs South Africa 3rd T20 pitch report

India vs South Africa 3rd T20 pitch report

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The third T20I between India and South Africa today at Dharamsala arrives at a decisive moment in India’s World Cup preparations. With only a handful of games left before the global tournament, the spotlight is firmly on India’s top order, particularly Shubman Gill, who is battling to justify his place after being backed ahead of more established T20 options.
 
Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s prolonged lean patch has also raised concerns, though his leadership role offers him a longer rope. What India cannot afford, however, is continued uncertainty in roles, especially after tactical missteps in the previous match disrupted the batting balance.
 
 
The HPCA Stadium surface is expected to offer extra bounce, making it a seamers’ paradise in the cold conditions. South Africa’s fast bowlers are likely to relish the challenge, while their batting line-up, packed with power and experience, looks well-equipped to exploit any mistakes.
 
India may look to revert to a more conventional batting order today and tighten their bowling combinations. With World Cup spots at stake, this match is about more than just the series—it is about clarity, confidence and survival. 

India vs South Africa 3rd T20: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala pitch report

The pitch at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, is expected to provide a balanced contest between bat and ball for the third T20I between India and South Africa. Known for its pace-friendly nature, the surface generally offers good bounce and carry, allowing fast bowlers to extract movement, especially with the new ball in the chilly mountain conditions.
 
The higher altitude also helps the ball travel quicker through the air and across the outfield once batters time their shots well. Batting can be slightly challenging in the powerplay, but conditions tend to ease as the match progresses. Dew is likely to play a role in the second innings, making chasing a preferred option. Spinners may need to rely on variations rather than turn for success.

India vs South Africa: Head-to-head stats in T20Is in Dharamsala

India and South Africa have played just one T20I match against each other at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala back in 2015. South Africa won the match by seven wickets.
 
India T20I record at Dharamsala
 
The Indian team has so far played three T20 International matches at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. They played two games against Sri Lanka and emerged victorious on both occasions, while they lost the only game they played against South Africa in 2015.

South Africa T20I record in Dharamsala

South Africa have featured in only one T20I match at this venue, and that was against India, which they won quite comfortably by seven wickets.

Most recent T20I match in Dharamsala

The last T20I match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, was played in February 2022 between India and Sri Lanka. The visitors, batting first, put a challenging total of 146 for 5 on the board thanks to Dasun Shanaka’s brilliant unbeaten 74-run innings. In reply, India, with the help of Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 73, chased down the total with six wickets and 19 balls to spare.

Key T20I stats of Dharamsala Stadium

STAT (T20) DETAILS
Total Matches 11
Matches won batting first 4
Matches won bowling first 6
Average 1st innings score 137
Average 2nd innings score 128
Highest total recorded 200/3 (19.4 overs) – RSA vs IND
Lowest total recorded 134/9 (20 overs) – Australia vs New Zealand
Highest score chased 200/3 (19.4 overs) – RSA vs IND
Lowest total defended 142/8 (20 overs) – New Zealand vs Australia, Dharamsala
 

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

