IND vs SA 3rd T20 live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

India face a crucial test today as they take on South Africa in the third T20I at Dharamsala, with selection debates and form concerns dominating the build-up. With the T20 World Cup just weeks away, the Indian team management is running out of time to settle on its preferred combination. Shubman Gill finds himself under pressure to deliver after modest returns, while skipper Suryakumar Yadav is also searching for rhythm at the top of the order.
The conditions at the HPCA Stadium are expected to aid fast bowlers, with bounce and movement on offer under chilly mountain weather. This plays into South Africa’s strengths, with their pace-heavy attack already making an impact in the series. India will need better clarity in their batting order after experimenting in the previous game.
With limited matches remaining before the World Cup, today’s contest could shape India’s plans going forward.
Also Read
But how can you watch this highly anticipated match between the two cricketing giants globally? Take a look.
|IND vs SA 3rd T20I broadcasting details
|Country
|Broadcaster / Streaming Platform
|South Africa
|SuperSport / DStv app and website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Australia
|Fox Cricket / Kayo Sports app and website
|USA
|Willow TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sports NZ
|India
|Star Sports/ Jio Hotstar
India vs South Africa today’s T20 match live streaming and telecast details
When will India vs South Africa 3rd T20 take place?
The third T20 match of the three-match series between India and South Africa will take place on Sunday (December 14).
What is the venue of IND vs SA 3rd T20?
The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, will host the India vs South Africa 3rd T20 match.
What is India vs South Africa 3rd T20 live toss time?
The IND vs SA 3rd T20 live toss will take place at 6.30 pm IST.
What is the live match time for India vs South Africa 3rd T20 match?
The India vs South Africa 3rd T20 live match will begin at 7 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast India vs South Africa 3rd T20 match in India?
Star Sports Network will telecast the IND vs SA 3rd T20 match in India.
How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 3rd T20 match in India?
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 3rd T20 match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.