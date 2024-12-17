Batter with most runs in a Test over: Bumrah walks the talk at Gabba vs AUS

Jasprit Bumrah put on an incredible display of batting on Day 4 of the 3rd Test against Australia, responding to critics who had questioned his abilities with the bat. The Indian pacer, known for his lethal bowling, came to his side's rescue at the Gabba, playing a crucial cameo alongside Akash Deep to help India avoid the follow-on.
With India hanging on to their last wicket, needing 246 runs to avoid the follow-on, Bumrah remained calm under pressure and steered India to a total of 252/9 by the end of the day's play. His 27-ball 10*, which also included a six, allowed India to escape a precarious situation and avoid further pressure from the Australian bowlers.
Bumrah had the answers to each delivery, be it the bouncer or a yorker length. The pacer batted properly according to the situation and got a great amount of support from Akash Deep who went for a more risky approach than his batting partner. However, the risk paid off as India have managed to avoid the follow-on now. Bumrah's record with bat
|Jasprit Bumrah’s batting Career Summary
|Format
|M
|Inn
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|200
|50
|4s
|6s
|Test
|43
|65
|22
|310
|34
|7.21
|699
|44.35
|0
|0
|0
|32
|10
|ODI
|89
|26
|14
|91
|16
|7.58
|159
|57.23
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1
|T20I
|70
|8
|5
|8
|7
|2.67
|14
|57.14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|IPL
|133
|30
|23
|68
|16
|9.71
|78
|87.18
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
Bumrah’s batting brilliance was undoubtedly a response to a question he faced in a press conference earlier. When asked about his batting skills, he fired back with a dose of humor and confidence. “It’s an interesting question. But, you are questioning my batting ability. You should use Google and see who has got the most number of runs in a Test over,” Bumrah responded, referring to his own remarkable record of scoring 35 runs in a single over off Stuart Broad.
|Top 5 Highest Runs in a Single Over in Test Cricket
|Runs
|Player
|Bowler
|Match
|Location
|Season
|35
|Jasprit Bumrah
|SCJ Broad
|India v England
|Birmingham
|2022
|28
|BC Lara
|RJ Peterson
|West Indies v South Africa
|Johannesburg
|2003-04
|28
|GJ Bailey
|JM Anderson
|Australia v England
|Perth
|2013-14
|28
|KA Maharaj
|JE Root
|South Africa v England
|Port Elizabeth
|2019-20
|27
|Shahid Afridi
|Harbhajan Singh
|Pakistan v India
|Lahore
|2005-06