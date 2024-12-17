Watch Bumrah-Akash shows nerve of steel; Here's how India saved follow-on

What a day, what a fight! India could not have scripted a better end to the day given the circumstances they found themselves in. An extraordinary, nail-biting last-wicket partnership between Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah carried India past the all-important 246-run mark to avoid the follow-on—a threshold that, at one point, felt insurmountable.
India avoided the follow-on in the 3rd Test against Australia courtesy of a brilliant show of grit and determination by tailenders Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday at the Gabba in Brisbane. Check India vs Australia 3rd Test full scorecard here
Akash and Bumrah came together when Ravindra Jadeja fell as India's ninth wicket with 213 runs on board. India needed to score 246 runs to avoid the follow-on and the number 10 and 11 stitched unbeaten 39 runs stand to save the follow-on. With this India certainly avoided a defeat in the third Test and went into the Boxing Day Test with a majestic show of determination.
Akash Deep makes sure India avoid the follow-on and then smashes Pat Cummins into the second level!#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/HIu86M7BNW— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2024
It was KL Rahul who set the stage with his steely defiance at the top, laying a foundation built on sheer grit. Ravindra Jadeja then took the baton and dazzled with a counter-attacking masterclass, injecting life into a faltering innings and giving India a glimmer of hope. But the true drama unfolded in the dying moments of the day, with Akash Deep and Bumrah displaying nerves of steel to drag India over that crucial line.
Now, it might sound like a victory—and in many ways, it is. Avoiding the follow-on, from the position they were in, is nothing short of monumental. This changes everything. Australia, who would have hoped to enforce the follow-on and wrap things up quickly, are now forced to come out and bat again tomorrow. They’ll have to burn through at least an hour—precious time they would have preferred to use trying to bowl India out a second time. More to follow