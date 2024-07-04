Business Standard
Team India victory parade: Players dance to tunes of 'dhol', celebrate win

Throughout the parade, players were seen lifting the coveted trophy high in the air and appreciating the support of their fans

Players of the T20 World Cup-winning team with the championship trophy during victory parade, in Mumbai, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (PTI Photo)

ANI Cricket
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 9:29 PM IST

The Indian team crossed the ocean of fans who came in to celebrate their T20 World Cup success, and arrived at the Wankhede Stadium to continue the night of celebration.
After their arrival at the Wankhede Stadium, the Indian cricket players danced to the tunes of dhol at the event, which is being held here after their victory parade.
The Rohit Sharma-led team kicked off the open-top bus parade from Marine Drive. Fans turned up in numbers, danced to the tune of India's success, and celebrated the arrival of the T20 World Cup-winning team.
Throughout the parade, players were seen lifting the coveted trophy high in the air and appreciating the support of their fans.
The love of the fans was clearly visible when some of them climbed on the tree and cheered for the team as the bus went past them.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Secretary Jay Shah, and Vice-President Rajiv Shukla joined the celebrations and were also seen with the players on the bus.
Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal bore the Indian flag on their shoulders as they celebrated their 13-year-long ICC World Cup trophy drought-ending triumph.

Topics : Rohit Sharma Wankhede Stadium ICC T20 World Cup T20 cricket India cricket team

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

