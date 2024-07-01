Zimbabwe vs India full schedule, squads, live match time (IST), streaming

After winning the elusive ICC Trophy, a young Indian side will be in action from July 6 to July 14, 2024. India's tour of Zimbabwe will comprise a five-match T20 International series.

Only two members—Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal—from India's 15-member squad for T20 World Cup 2024 are part of the Zimbabwe tour.

Youngsters Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, and Nitish Reddy were rewarded for their exploits in the last IPL with maiden India call-ups under the captaincy of Shubman Gill.

The tour gained much more importance after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja retired from T20 Internationals. The 10th edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will take place in 2026, to be jointly hosted by Sri Lanka and India.