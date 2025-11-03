Monday, November 03, 2025 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / BCCI unveils huge cash prize for India after Women's World Cup triumph

BCCI unveils huge cash prize for India after Women's World Cup triumph

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal hailed the victory as a watershed moment, drawing parallels with India's iconic 1983 Men's World Cup win.

Indian women's cricket team

Indian women's cricket team

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a defining moment for Indian cricket, the Indian women’s team made history by clinching their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on Sunday night.
 
The landmark victory sent waves of celebration across the nation as BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia announced a ₹51 crore cash reward for the players and support staff, describing the triumph as “a monumental achievement that will elevate Indian women’s cricket to new heights.”
 
A Triumph Comparable to 1983: Arun Dhumal
 
IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal hailed the victory as a watershed moment, drawing parallels with India’s iconic 1983 Men’s World Cup win.
 
 
“This is a red-letter day for Indian women’s cricket. Just like the men did in 1983, our women have recreated that magic in Mumbai. This win will inspire generations and take the women’s game in India to greater heights,” Dhumal told IANS.

Also Read

India cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, won ICC Womens World Cup 2025

PM Modi, Prez Murmu congratulate women's cricket team on World Cup win

India win ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on November 2

Deepti, Shafali star as India lifts its maiden ICC Women's World Cup Trophy

India cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, won ICC Womens World Cup 2025

How much money the winner and runner-up of ICC Women's World Cup got?

ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

Highest run getter and wicket taker in ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

Indian women's cricket team

India vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS, Women's WC Final: IND clinch maiden title; beat SA by 52 runs

 
Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma Lead India to a Strong Total
 
Batting first, India posted an impressive 298/7, built on the back of Shafali Verma’s sparkling 87 and Deepti Sharma’s composed 58. Smriti Mandhana (45) and Richa Ghosh (34) also chipped in with valuable runs.
 
A century opening stand between Mandhana and Verma gave India the perfect start before South Africa’s bowlers fought back late in the innings to restrict the total just below 300. 
 
South Africa Start Bright, but India Fight Back Hard
 
Chasing 299, South Africa began with intent as Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits forged a fluent 50-run partnership. However, a brilliant direct hit from Amanjot Kaur broke the stand, triggering a collapse.
 
Debutant pacer Sree Charani struck immediately after, trapping Anneke Bosch LBW, while Shafali Verma’s golden spell accounted for Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp, turning the tide India’s way.
 
Deepti Sharma’s Five-For Seals the Win
 
In a sensational bowling display, Deepti Sharma claimed 5 for 39, ripping through South Africa’s middle order. Despite Wolvaardt’s fighting century (101), the Proteas were bowled out for 246 in 45.3 overs, handing India a memorable 52-run victory.
 
As the final wicket fell, the DY Patil Stadium erupted, players in tears, flags waving high, and chants echoing across the stands.
 
A New Dawn for Indian Women’s Cricket
 
This victory not only crowned India as World Champions for the first time but also marked a new era for women’s cricket in the country. The win symbolizes years of progress, resilience, and belief, a moment that will inspire countless young girls to dream big with a bat and ball in hand.

More From This Section

Indian women's cricket team

'A defining moment': India's long journey to women's World Cup triumph

Kuldeep Yadav, Kuldeep

Kuldeep Yadav leaves T20I squad to prep for India vs South Africa Test

India head coach Amol Mazumdar on women's team winning maiden ICC title

Watershed moment in women's cricket: Mazumdar after India win ODI World Cup

Full list of ICC Women's World Cup winners and runners-up with captains

1973 to 2025: Full list of ICC Women's World Cup winners and runners-up

IND vs SA live streaming

India vs South Africa live streaming, ICC Women's WC final live telecast

Topics : India cricket team India vs South Africa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon