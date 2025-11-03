How much money will the winner and runner-up of ICC Women's World Cup get?

Indian women’s cricket stands at the threshold of a defining chapter, one that mirrors the men’s 1983 World Cup triumph. On Sunday, at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, Harmanpreet Kaur’s India have created history by winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on home soil.
This 13th edition of the World Cup guarantees a new champion. For India, it was their third final appearance after near misses in 2005 and 2017. For South Africa, it marks their maiden shot at the title at which they fell just short. Both teams had displayed remarkable consistency and character throughout the tournament, setting the stage for an epic finale that could redefine women’s cricket in their respective nations.
Record-Breaking Prize Money on Offer
The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is not only historic in sporting terms but also financially. The International Cricket Council has announced the highest-ever prize pool in the tournament’s history, a total of USD 13.88 million (approximately ₹122.5 crore).
Here’s the full prize breakdown for this edition:
Champions (India) – USD 4.48 million (approx. ₹39.55 crore)
Runners-up (South Africa) – USD 2.24 million (approx. ₹19.77 crore)
Losing semifinalists (Australia and England) – USD 1.12 million each (approx. ₹9.89 crore)
Group-stage wins – USD 34,314 (approx. ₹30.29 lakh) per match
5th–6th place finishers – USD 700,000 (approx. ₹62 lakh)
7th–8th place finishers – USD 280,000 (approx. ₹24.71 lakh)
Guaranteed participation payout – USD 250,000 (approx. ₹22 lakh) per team
This marks a 273% increase in prize money for runners-up compared to the last edition, and a near threefold jump in total prize distribution.
BCCI Considering Equal Pay for Women Cricketers
In a significant development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly considering an equal pay policy for the women’s squad. According to PTI, senior officials are discussing rewarding Harmanpreet’s team with the same prize money that Rohit Sharma’s men received after their T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, a record ₹125 crore bonus shared among players and support staff.
Such a move would mark a new era for gender parity in Indian cricket, reinforcing the sport’s evolution both on and off the field.