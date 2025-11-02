Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 11:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Highest run getter and wicket taker in ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

Highest run getter and wicket taker in ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt has been in sublime form, emerging as the tournament's leading run-getter with 510* runs.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 11:00 PM IST
As the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 reaches its grand finale, the tournament has witnessed several standout individual performances with both bat and ball. Here’s a look at the top performers who have dominated the charts this season.
 
Top Run-Scorers in ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025
 
South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt has been in sublime form, emerging as the tournament’s leading run-getter with 535* runs. Her consistency and leadership have been crucial in guiding the Proteas to the final.
 
Following her is India’s dependable opener Smriti Mandhana, who has compiled 389 runs with a mix of elegance and power. Australia’s dynamic all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner sits in third place with 434 runs, while India’s young talent Pratika Rawal has impressed with 308 runs to her name. Phoebe Litchfield, after her brilliant century earlier in the tournament, rounds off the top five with 304 runs. 
 

Highest run getter in ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025
PLAYER MATCHES INNS RUNS AVG SR 4s 6s
Laura Wolvaardt 9 9 535* 76.43 99.81 71 7
Smriti Mandhana 9 9 434 54.25 99.09 42 9
Ashleigh Gardner 7 5 328 82 130.16 39 6
Pratika Rawal 7 6 308 51.33 77.78 37 4
Phoebe Litchfield 7 7 304 50.67 112.18 43 7
Alyssa Healy 5 5 299 74.75 125.1 47 3
Jemimah Rodrigues 8 7 292 58.4 101.04 35 0
Sophie Devine 7 5 289 57.8 85.25 25 5
Heather Knight 8 7 288 48 85.71 34 3
Nat Sciver-Brunt 8 6 262 43.67 85.34 26 3
Harmanpreet Kaur 9 8 260 32.5 89.04 28 2
Tazmin Brits 9 9 235 29.38 88.68 29 5
Richa Ghosh 8 8 235 39.17 133.52 20 10
Brooke Halliday 7 5 227 45.4 81.95 22 3
Amy Jones 8 8 220 36.67 83.97 31 1
 
Leading Wicket-Takers in ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025
 
The bowling charts have been equally competitive, with India’s Deepti Sharma leading the chart with 18 wickets followed by  Australia’s Annabel Sutherland with 17 wickets. Both all-rounders have played pivotal roles in their teams’ success, consistently striking at crucial moments.
 
England’s left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone continues to impress, claiming 16 wickets, while Australia’s Alana King and India’s Shree Charani follow closely with 13 wickets apiece, showcasing their effectiveness in key middle-over spells. 
Highest wicket taker in ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025
Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-Fers 5-Fers
Annabel Sutherland 7 60.2 362 17 15.82 269 0 1
Deepti Sharma 9 75.5 455 18 25.47 433 1 0
Sophie Ecclestone 7 56.1 337 16 14.25 228 2 0
Shree Charani 9 73.5 443 14 25.57 358 0 0
Alana King 7 56 336 13 17.38 226 0 1
Nonkululeko Mlaba 9 61 366 13 22.69 295 1 0
Linsey Smith 8 61.4 370 12 21.25 255 0 0
Marizanne Kapp 9 58 348 12 20.25 243 0 1
Lea Tahuhu 6 34 204 10 15.7 157 0 0
Fatima Sana 7 42 252 10 21.3 213 1 0
Nadine de Klerk 9 44.2 266 9 26.11 235 0 0
Kranti Gaud 8 63 378 9 40.11 361 0 0
Nat Sciver-Brunt 8 45 270 9 29.33 264 0 0
Sadia Iqbal 7 40 240 8 22.38 179 0 0
   

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

