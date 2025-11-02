Highest run getter and wicket taker in ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

As the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 reaches its grand finale, the tournament has witnessed several standout individual performances with both bat and ball. Here’s a look at the top performers who have dominated the charts this season.
Top Run-Scorers in ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025
South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt has been in sublime form, emerging as the tournament’s leading run-getter with 535* runs. Her consistency and leadership have been crucial in guiding the Proteas to the final.
Following her is India’s dependable opener Smriti Mandhana, who has compiled 389 runs with a mix of elegance and power. Australia’s dynamic all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner sits in third place with 434 runs, while India’s young talent Pratika Rawal has impressed with 308 runs to her name. Phoebe Litchfield, after her brilliant century earlier in the tournament, rounds off the top five with 304 runs.
|Highest run getter in ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025
|PLAYER
|MATCHES
|INNS
|RUNS
|AVG
|SR
|4s
|6s
|Laura Wolvaardt
|9
|9
|535*
|76.43
|99.81
|71
|7
|Smriti Mandhana
|9
|9
|434
|54.25
|99.09
|42
|9
|Ashleigh Gardner
|7
|5
|328
|82
|130.16
|39
|6
|Pratika Rawal
|7
|6
|308
|51.33
|77.78
|37
|4
|Phoebe Litchfield
|7
|7
|304
|50.67
|112.18
|43
|7
|Alyssa Healy
|5
|5
|299
|74.75
|125.1
|47
|3
|Jemimah Rodrigues
|8
|7
|292
|58.4
|101.04
|35
|0
|Sophie Devine
|7
|5
|289
|57.8
|85.25
|25
|5
|Heather Knight
|8
|7
|288
|48
|85.71
|34
|3
|Nat Sciver-Brunt
|8
|6
|262
|43.67
|85.34
|26
|3
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|9
|8
|260
|32.5
|89.04
|28
|2
|Tazmin Brits
|9
|9
|235
|29.38
|88.68
|29
|5
|Richa Ghosh
|8
|8
|235
|39.17
|133.52
|20
|10
|Brooke Halliday
|7
|5
|227
|45.4
|81.95
|22
|3
|Amy Jones
|8
|8
|220
|36.67
|83.97
|31
|1
Leading Wicket-Takers in ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025
The bowling charts have been equally competitive, with India’s Deepti Sharma leading the chart with 18 wickets followed by Australia’s Annabel Sutherland with 17 wickets. Both all-rounders have played pivotal roles in their teams’ success, consistently striking at crucial moments.
England’s left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone continues to impress, claiming 16 wickets, while Australia’s Alana King and India’s Shree Charani follow closely with 13 wickets apiece, showcasing their effectiveness in key middle-over spells.
|Highest wicket taker in ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Balls
|Wkts
|Avg
|Runs
|4-Fers
|5-Fers
|Annabel Sutherland
|7
|60.2
|362
|17
|15.82
|269
|0
|1
|Deepti Sharma
|9
|75.5
|455
|18
|25.47
|433
|1
|0
|Sophie Ecclestone
|7
|56.1
|337
|16
|14.25
|228
|2
|0
|Shree Charani
|9
|73.5
|443
|14
|25.57
|358
|0
|0
|Alana King
|7
|56
|336
|13
|17.38
|226
|0
|1
|Nonkululeko Mlaba
|9
|61
|366
|13
|22.69
|295
|1
|0
|Linsey Smith
|8
|61.4
|370
|12
|21.25
|255
|0
|0
|Marizanne Kapp
|9
|58
|348
|12
|20.25
|243
|0
|1
|Lea Tahuhu
|6
|34
|204
|10
|15.7
|157
|0
|0
|Fatima Sana
|7
|42
|252
|10
|21.3
|213
|1
|0
|Nadine de Klerk
|9
|44.2
|266
|9
|26.11
|235
|0
|0
|Kranti Gaud
|8
|63
|378
|9
|40.11
|361
|0
|0
|Nat Sciver-Brunt
|8
|45
|270
|9
|29.33
|264
|0
|0
|Sadia Iqbal
|7
|40
|240
|8
|22.38
|179
|0
|0