Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 10:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Kuldeep Yadav leaves T20I squad to prep for India vs South Africa Test

Kuldeep Yadav leaves T20I squad to prep for India vs South Africa Test

Kuldeep has now been added to the India A squad for the second four-day match against South Africa A, scheduled to begin on November 6.

Kuldeep Yadav, Kuldeep

India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Shai Hope on the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the T20I squad touring Australia to return home and focus on preparations for the upcoming Test series against South Africa. The decision comes as part of the team management’s strategy to ensure players are ready for the longer format.
 
Kuldeep has now been added to the India A squad for the second four-day match against South Africa A, scheduled to begin on November 6 at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. India A secured a win in the first game, with Rishabh Pant scoring a brilliant 90 while chasing 275.
 
 
Limited Participation in T20Is
 
During the Australian tour, Kuldeep played only one of the three ODIs and featured in the first two T20Is. He was omitted from the XI for the third T20I in Hobart, with Washington Sundar replacing him. India’s fourth and fifth T20Is will be played in Carrara and Brisbane on November 6 and 8, respectively. 

Also Read

India vs Australia 3rd T20 full scorecard

It feels great to contribute when I get the chance: Arshdeep Singh

India vs Australia 3rd T20 full scorecard

India vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS 3rd T20I: Arshdeep-batters help India beat Australia in Hobart

IND vs AUS 3rd T20

India vs Australia live streaming today: Where to watch 3rd T20I in Hobart?

IND vs AUS

India vs Australia 3rd T20 Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

IND vs AUS Hobart

India vs Australia 3rd T20: Hobart pitch report, key stadium stats

 
Upcoming Test Series
 
India’s first Test against South Africa is set to begin on November 14 in Kolkata, making Kuldeep’s inclusion in the India A squad crucial for match practice in the longer format.
 
India T20I Squad for Remaining Matches
 
Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vc), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.
 
India A Squad for Second Four-Day Game
 
Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sai Sudharsan (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav

More From This Section

Catch latest updates on India vs South Africa grand finale in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 here

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, ICC Women's WC Final: Shafali gets Luus; 110 runs up for SA

IND vs SA live streaming

India vs South Africa live streaming, ICC Women's WC final live telecast

SA women's team

What is South Africa women's team's highest successful run chase in ODIs?

IND vs SA WC final

ICC Women's WC 2025 final: India vs South Africa playing 11, live streaming

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final

IND vs SA final: What will happen if rain plays spoilsport today?

Topics : India vs Australia kuldeep yadav

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs SA ICC Women WC Final LIVEIndia vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVEGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon