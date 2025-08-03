Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 08:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Upcoming cricket matches of India: T20Is, Tests and ODIs full schedule

Upcoming cricket matches of India: T20Is, Tests and ODIs full schedule

India will play the Asia Cup in September, host West Indies for Tests, tour Australia for ODIs and T20Is, and then host South Africa for a full series including Tests, ODIs and T20Is

Anish Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

After the England tour, the Indian cricket team will get a rare break, with neither the Test side nor the limited-overs team scheduled to be in action until the start of the 2025 Asia Cup in the UAE.
 
There will be a gap of more than 30 days following the conclusion of the fifth Test between England and India. Such an extended pause is uncommon in Indian cricket in recent years.
 
This break, however, would not have materialised had India and Bangladesh not mutually agreed to postpone their white-ball series.
 

Asia Cup 2025 
 
India will open their Asia Cup campaign on September 10 against the UAE, followed by a high-voltage clash with arch-rivals Pakistan. Most of the players involved in the England tour are expected to be rested for the Asia Cup. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian side.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will not feature in the series, having retired from the format after India’s T20 World Cup victory in 2024.
 
Asia Cup 2025: India’s fixtures
 
Asia Cup 2025 India schedule
Date and Day Match Venue Match time
Sep 10, Wed India vs United Arab Emirates Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
Sep 14, Sun India vs Pakistan Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST, 7 PM PKT)
Sep 19, Fri India vs Oman Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
 
  India vs West Indies Test series 2025 
India will host the West Indies for a two-match Test series in October. The first Test will begin on October 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, while the second match will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi from October 10.
 
India vs West Indies Test series 2025
Date and Day Match Venue Match time (IST)
Oct 02, Thu India vs West Indies, 1st Test Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 09:30 AM
Oct 10, Fri India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 09:30 AM
 
India vs Australia ODI and T20I series 2025 
Just five days after the West Indies Test series concludes, India will play an ODI at Perth Stadium as part of a limited-overs tour of Australia. India are scheduled to play three ODIs, followed by a five-match T20 International series.
 
Return of Kohli and Sharma
  Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to return to action in the ODI series in Australia. The 50-over format remains the only one from which both players have not yet retired.
 
India vs Australia cricket schedule 2025
Date and Day Match Venue Match time
Oct 19, Sun Australia vs India, 1st ODI Perth Stadium, Perth 2 PM local time (9 AM IST)
Oct 23, Thu Australia vs India, 2nd ODI Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 2 PM local time (9 AM IST)
Oct 25, Sat Australia vs India, 3rd ODI Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 2 PM local time (9 AM IST)
Oct 29, Wed Australia vs India, 1st T20I Manuka Oval, Canberra 7:15 PM local (1:45 PM IST)
Oct 31, Fri Australia vs India, 2nd T20I Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 7:15 PM local (1:45 PM IST)
Nov 02, Sun Australia vs India, 3rd T20I Bellerive Oval, Hobart 7:15 PM local (1:45 PM IST)
Nov 06, Thu Australia vs India, 4th T20I Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast 7:15 PM local (1:45 PM IST)
Nov 08, Sat Australia vs India, 5th T20I The Gabba, Brisbane 7:15 PM local (1:45 PM IST)
 
South Africa tour of India 2025 
South Africa will tour India in November–December for a full series comprising Tests, ODIs and T20Is. The tour will start with a two-match Test series, followed by three ODIs and five T20 Internationals.  India vs South Africa full schedule 2025 
India vs South Africa full schedule 2025
Date and Day Match Venue Match time (IST)
Nov 14, Fri India vs South Africa, 1st Test Eden Gardens, Kolkata 09:30 AM
Nov 22, Sat India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 09:30 AM
Nov 30, Sun India vs South Africa, 1st ODI JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi 01:30 PM
Dec 03, Wed India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur 01:30 PM
Dec 06, Sat India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 01:30 PM
Dec 09, Tue India vs South Africa, 1st T20I Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 07:00 PM
Dec 11, Thu India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh 07:00 PM
Dec 14, Sun India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 07:00 PM
Dec 17, Wed India vs South Africa, 4th T20I Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 07:00 PM
Dec 19, Fri India vs South Africa, 5th T20I Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 07:00 PM
 

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

