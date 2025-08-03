Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / KL Rahul prepared non-stop for England Test series after IPL: Nayar

KL Rahul prepared non-stop for England Test series after IPL: Nayar

Rahul finished as India's second highest run-scorer in the five-Test series with two tons and two fifties giving him 532 runs at 53.20 while forging a robust opening partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

KL Rahul

Manchester: India's KL Rahul during a practice session ahead of the fourth test cricket match between India and England, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, in Manchester, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

KL Rahul has spent every minute after his last IPL match preparing for the England tour and rightly deserves all the recognition coming his way for doing the "dirty job at all numbers" for India, said the team's former assistant coach Abhishek Nayar on Sunday.

Rahul finished as India's second highest run-scorer in the five-Test series with two tons and two fifties giving him 532 runs at 53.20 while forging a robust opening partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Nayar, who has worked closely with Rahul during his time as India's assistant coach till recently, said while he cannot reveal the changes the latter has made, he is pleased to see the desired results.

 

"I can't talk about the changes that I've seen in KL Rahul. I can't, because then it's out there and the effectiveness goes down a lot," Nayar, the head coach of Women's Premier League team UP Warriorz, told PTI in an exclusive interview.

"All I can say is that, whatever the changes are, they have really worked. Sometimes -- (and) I always say in a cricketer's journey and in a team's journey -- things need to click. You need a bit of the rub of the green. I think he's had that as well."  Nayar said Rahul did not waste any time after the IPL to start preparing for England tour. 

Also Read

ENG vs IND 5th Test

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 5th Test Day 4: Harry Brook gets his fifty; 180 up for ENG

Prasidh Krishna ENG vs IND Day 4 5th Test

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 4: Pacers in control as ENG batters stay cautious

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 4

ENG vs IND 5th Test: How to watch live streaming of Day 4 action for free?

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 4 weather

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 weather updates: London rain forecast today

Yashavi Jaiswal

Jaiswal opens up on England debut tour: Wanted to show more consistency

"He has worked very, very hard. There are a very, very few people who know this that after the birth of his child he was in the IPL (and) he came back immediately," he said.

"He started preparing for the (England) Test series while a lot of people wouldn't have done that. He knew the the importance of this series, he understood it."  "And every minute post the last game that he played in the IPL, was about how he can do well in this Test series, so it's great to see him do well there and get the recognition that he rightly deserves being the guy who's done all the dirty jobs and still managed to perform at every every number in that batting order," he added.

"All in all, Indian cricket is in good hands and hopefully we wrap it up today (Sunday) and everything's good," Nayar said, talking about the fifth Test.

Nayar praised the character shown by the Indian team on this tour.

"A lot of the changes that you've seen in our players getting runs is also somewhere the conditions which have played a part, but also the fact that the hunger that our players have had to go out there and actually prove a point, is on show," he said.

"The determination in the last game (Manchester), the fight they showed, it just tells you that the mentality that our players carry and, the feeling that they have for Test cricket," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Abhishek Nayar

Abhishek Nayar aims to build trophy-winning culture at UP Warriorz

Will England chase down 374-run target today? Prediction here

IND vs ENG 5th Test win prediction: Who will emerge victorious at Oval?

Pakistan cricket team

PCB bans Pak's future participation in WCL after boycott saga with India

Jason Holder vs Pakistan

West Indies vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd T20: All-rounder Holder help West Indies level series vs PAK

West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20 playing 11

West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20 playing 11, live toss time and streaming

Topics : KL Rahul Test Cricket India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon