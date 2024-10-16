Business Standard
Cricket Australia says 2025-26 Ashes series will begin in Western Australia

That first Test is scheduled for November 21-25, 2025 with the second a day-night Test at the Gabba in Brisbane from December 4-8. Adelaide Oval will host the third Test from December 17-21.

Steve Smith became the first man in history of Test cricket to reach 9000 runs without playing 100 matches. It happened during the first day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's. Photo: Cricket.com.au

AP Sydney
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Cricket Australia said on Wednesday that the five-Test Ashes series between Australia and England in 2025-26 will begin in Perth, Western Australia.

That first Test is scheduled for November 21-25, 2025 with the second a day-night Test at the Gabba in Brisbane from December 4-8. Adelaide Oval will host the third Test from December 17-21.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground will host its traditional Boxing Day Test beginning December 26, with the Sydney Cricket Ground also maintaining its usual time slot for the January 4-8 fifth and final Test.

Australia currently holds the Ashes, having retained them with a draw in the 2023 series in England.

 

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

