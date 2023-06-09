“The move to lift the paywall for mobile-only viewers of both, the Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, is aimed at further democratising the game of cricket and making it accessible to as many mobile users in India as possible for the duration of the season,” the company said in a statement.

Disney+ Hotstar on Friday announced that it has decided to make the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup tournaments available for free-to-view to all mobile phone users accessing their platform.