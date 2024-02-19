Sensex (    %)
                        
DRS controversy in Rajkot! Stokes wants umpire's call rule to be scrapped

After the India vs England 3rd Test, Stokes highlighted Zak Crawley's dismissal, which was sent upstairs for DRS, had wrongly mentioned the umpire's call even if the ball was not hitting the stumps.

Ben Stokes unhappy with DRS call

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

England captain Ben Stokes was unhappy with the Decision Review System (DRS) after losing the third Test against India by 434 runs in Rajkot. 

While talking to media persons, Stokes highlighted Zak Crawley's dismissal, which was sent upstairs for DRS, had wrongly mentioned the umpire's call even if the ball was not hitting the stumps. 
"We just wanted some clarity around Zak's DRS when the images returned. The ball is quite clearly missing the stump on the replay. So when it got given to the umpire's ball, and the ball was not hitting the stumps, we were a bit bemused.

"So we just wanted some clarity from the Hawkeye guys. It came back saying the numbers, or whatever it is, it was saying that it was hitting the stumps, but the projection was wrong. I don't know what that means. Something's gone wrong," Stokes told the media personnel leading.

Biggest Test defeats for England by runs
Margin Opposition Venue Year
562 Australia The Oval 1934
434 India Rajkot 2024
425 West Indies Manchester 1976
409 Australia Lord’s 1948
405 Australia Lord’s 2015

Crawley was the second wicket that England lost while chasing a mammoth target of 557. An inswinger from Bumrah hit Crawley's pad above knee roll, but the on-field umpire Kumar Dharamsena adjudged it out. When it was sent upstairs, the wickets hitting was umpire's call.

Why did McCullum and Stokes go to the match referee for a DRS call?

While talking to TalkSport, Stokes revealed that he and his coach went to the match referee after the big defeat. He explained Jeff Crowe was giving us some information about how Crawley was given out when the ball was not hitting the stumps on the DRS replay.

"It was that the numbers said it was hitting the stumps, but the image was wrong; I don't understand what has gone on there. When people are in charge of it, say something has gone wrong, which is enough."

Notably, former England captain Joe Root was also adjudged LBW out on the umpire's call against Ravindra Jadeja, given the onfield decision was out.
Topics : India vs England Ben Stokes DRS England cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

