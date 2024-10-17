Business Standard
Women's T20 World Cup: Full list of umpires for semi-final clashes

While Perera and Williams will be in charge of the first semi-final between defending champions Australia and South Africa on October 17, Agenbag and Polosak have been assigned the second semi-final.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 8:30 AM IST

As the final four of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup starts on October 17, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that Nimali Perera, Jacqueline Williams, Lauren Agenbag, and Claire Polosak have been chosen as the umpires for the semi-final clashes.

Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and West Indies will be taking part in the final four stage. While Perera and Williams will be in charge of the first semi-final between defending champions Australia and South Africa on October 17, Agenbag and Polosak have been assigned the second semi-final between West Indies and New Zealand, which is scheduled to take place on October 18.

Perera officiated in last year's semi-final between India and Australia. She has also been part of South Africa's group stage games this year against Bangladesh and West Indies. Williams has also officiated in three of the Proteas' group games so far.

The third umpire for the first semi-final will be Anna Harris, with Kim Cotton named as the fourth umpire. The match referee will be Michell Pereira.

The 28-year-old umpire Lauren Agenbag was the youngest umpire to officiate in an ICC World Cup final when she took charge of the 2022 final in New Zealand and has also featured in some of the group matches this year.

On the other hand, experienced umpire Polosak will be standing in her 63rd WT20I match when she takes the field in the semis. Eloise Sheridan will be third umpire in Sharjah, while Vrinda Rathi is in place as the fourth umpire. GS Lakshmi is the match referee.

MATCH OFFICIALS FOR ICC WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP 2024 SEMI-FINALS

SF1: Australia vs South Africa on 17 October at Dubai

On-field: Nimali Perera & Jacqueline Williams
Third: Anna Harris
Fourth: Kim Cotton
Referee: Michell Pereira

SF2: West Indies vs New Zealand on 18 October at Sharjah

On-field: Lauren Agenbag & Claire Polosak
Third: Eloise Sheridan
Fourth: Vrinda Rathi
Referee: GS Lakshmi

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 8:30 AM IST

