Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND 1st Test live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

ENG vs IND 1st Test live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check all the live telecast and live streaming details for the ENG vs IND 1st Test match here

ENG vs IND 1st test

ENG vs IND 1st test

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The first Test of India’s tour of England begins today, at Headingley, Leeds, marking the start of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle for both sides. 
In the last ICC World Test Championship cycle, England secured fifth place with 11 victories from 22 matches, while India finished third after suffering series losses to New Zealand and Australia.

England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl first in Headingley  Both skippers after the toss:  Ben Stokes: We'll bowl. Headingley is a very good cricket wicket, we've had some really good games here. Want to try and use the early conditions. Been a long time coming, bit strange that this is just the second series but we're ready. It's been mixed, some lads have played county cricket, we've had three days of really good cricket. Usual suspects in the top seven, Woakes, Brydon, Bashir, Tongue and myself make up the bowling.  Shubman Gill: Would've bowled first as well, might be a bit tough in the first session but it should be good to bat on later. Sun is out, should be a good batting deck for us. Preperation has been amazing, we played a practice game in Beckenham, lads are feeling great. Sai makes his debut, Karun comes in. Sai will bat at three. 

England Playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir 

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

 
Under Ben Stokes' leadership, England have already announced their playing XI, which includes fast bowlers Chris Woakes, Josh Tongue, and Brydon Carse, with Shoaib Bashir as the lone spinner. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett are set to open the innings, followed by Joe Root and Ollie Pope in the top order.
 
 
India are beginning a new chapter, with Shubman Gill appointed as captain and Rishabh Pant as vice-captain, following the retirement of veterans Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin from Test cricket. Middle-order batter Karun Nair is poised to return to the lineup after eight years, while promising left-hander Sai Sudharsan could make his Test debut. Young pacer Harshit Rana has also been added to the squad for the series opener.

    Check ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES here  ENG vs IND 1st Test broadcast details 
ENG vs IND 1st Test broadcasting details
Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming
India Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu) JioHotstar app and website (https://www.jiohotstar.com/)
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket (Sky Sports Main Event HD, Sky Sports Cricket HD) Sky Go, Now
South Africa SuperSport (Channel 212 - SuperSport Cricket, Channel 201 - SuperSport Grandstand) DSTV app
USA & Canada Willow.tv Willow.tv
  How to watch England vs India 1st Test online: Live streaming and telecast information
 
When will the 1st Test between England and India take place?
 
The England vs India 1st Test match is scheduled to start on Friday, 20 June 2025.
 
What is the venue for the ENG vs IND 1st Test match?
 
The match will take place at Headingley Stadium in England.
 
What time will the toss take place for the ENG vs IND 1st Test match?
 
The toss for the ENG vs IND 1st Test match will be held at 3:00 p.m. IST.
 
When will the ENG vs IND 1st Test match begin?
 
The ENG vs IND 1st Test match will begin at 3:30 p.m. IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
 
The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 5 will be providing the telecast for the match.
 
Where to stream the England vs India 1st Test match live in India?
 
You can live stream the match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

