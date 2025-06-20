ENG vs IND 1st Test live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

The first Test of India’s tour of England begins today, at Headingley, Leeds, marking the start of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle for both sides.
In the last ICC World Test Championship cycle, England secured fifth place with 11 victories from 22 matches, while India finished third after suffering series losses to New Zealand and Australia.
Under Ben Stokes' leadership, England have already announced their playing XI, which includes fast bowlers Chris Woakes, Josh Tongue, and Brydon Carse, with Shoaib Bashir as the lone spinner. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett are set to open the innings, followed by Joe Root and Ollie Pope in the top order.
India are beginning a new chapter, with Shubman Gill appointed as captain and Rishabh Pant as vice-captain, following the retirement of veterans Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin from Test cricket. Middle-order batter Karun Nair is poised to return to the lineup after eight years, while promising left-hander Sai Sudharsan could make his Test debut. Young pacer Harshit Rana has also been added to the squad for the series opener.
Check ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES here ENG vs IND 1st Test broadcast details
Also Read
|ENG vs IND 1st Test broadcasting details
|Region
|TV Broadcast
|Live Streaming
|India
|Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu)
|JioHotstar app and website (https://www.jiohotstar.com/)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket (Sky Sports Main Event HD, Sky Sports Cricket HD)
|Sky Go, Now
|South Africa
|SuperSport (Channel 212 - SuperSport Cricket, Channel 201 - SuperSport Grandstand)
|DSTV app
|USA & Canada
|Willow.tv
|Willow.tv
How to watch England vs India 1st Test online: Live streaming and telecast information
When will the 1st Test between England and India take place?
The England vs India 1st Test match is scheduled to start on Friday, 20 June 2025.
What is the venue for the ENG vs IND 1st Test match?
The match will take place at Headingley Stadium in England.
What time will the toss take place for the ENG vs IND 1st Test match?
The toss for the ENG vs IND 1st Test match will be held at 3:00 p.m. IST.
When will the ENG vs IND 1st Test match begin?
The ENG vs IND 1st Test match will begin at 3:30 p.m. IST.
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 5 will be providing the telecast for the match.
Where to stream the England vs India 1st Test match live in India?
You can live stream the match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.